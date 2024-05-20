Technology News
  Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200, Vivo Y200t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200, Vivo Y200t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y200 GT runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2024 18:01 IST
Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200, Vivo Y200t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200t supports 44W fast charging

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 are powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • They run on OriginOS 4
  • Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 feature 8-megapixel front camera
Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, and Vivo Y200 were launched in China on Monday as the latest entrants in the company's Y series. They come in multiple colour options and feature 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. The Vivo Y200 GT runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, whereas the Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 are powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. All three phones house a 6,000mAh battery with up to 80W fast charging support. Meanwhile, Vivo sells the Vivo Y200 in India with different internals.

Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, Vivo Y200 price, availability

Price of Vivo Y200 GT starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB+128GB version and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB+256GB version. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the 12GB+512GB model is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It is offered in Storm and Thunder (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Vivo Y200t has a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 8GB+128GB version. The 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,000), CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000), and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively. It is listed for sale in Aurora (black) and Qingshan (blue) shades in China.

Vivo is offering the Vivo Y200 with a starting price of CNY 1,599 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB versions are priced at CNY 1,799, CNY 1,999, and CNY 2,299, respectively. It is available in Red Orange, Flowers (white), and Haoye (black) finishes. All three models are currently up for sale in India.

As mentioned, the Vivo Y200 was also launched in India in October last year at Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The variant launched in China has different specifications.

Vivo Y200 GT specifications 2800x1260

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y200 GT runs OriginOS 4 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. The curved display has a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y200 GT packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture. It offers up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y200 GT include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and USB 2.0. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, motor, proximity sensor, e-compass, IR control and gyroscope. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication and the device supports face recognition feature. The handset has an IP64 rated built for dust and water resistance as well.

The Vivo Y200 GT is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, it measures 163.72x75.88x7.98mm and weighs around 194.6 grams.

Vivo Y200t, Vivo Y200 specifications

The Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 have the same SIM and software specifications as the Vivo Y200 GT. The Vivo Y200t features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y200 has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 130Hz normal refresh rate and a 300Hz game mode refresh rate. Both phones run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 710 GPU. They pack up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 have dual rear cameras comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. They carry an 8-megapixel front camera.

Most of the connectivity options on the Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 are identical to the Vivo Y200 GT, as are the sensors. The Vivo Y200t has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, the vanilla Vivo Y200 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 feature 6,000mAh batteries. The former supports 44W fast charging while the standard model offers 80W fast charging. The Vivo Y200t measures 163.72x75.88x7.98mm and weighs 194.6 grams. The Vivo Y200 measures around 164.36x74.75x8.00mm and weighs up to 190 grams.

Comments

Vivo Y200 Series, Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, Vivo Y200t price, Vivo Y200 Price, Vivo Y200, Vivo Y200 GT Price, Vivo Y200 GT Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200, Vivo Y200t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
