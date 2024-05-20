HP announced Monday it was rebranding its consumer and commercial PC portfolios in a bid to streamline its product offerings. Under the rebranding initiative, HP's consumer PC lineup will now come with a single prefix, "Omni," followed by a signifier representing the product category. All laptops will carry the “OmniBook” moniker, while all-in-one desktops will take on the “OmniStudio” branding. Traditional desktops, on the other hand, will be called “OmniDesk.” HP also announced the evolution of its commercial PC brands to HP EliteBook and HP ProBook.

While the company's consumer laptops will take on the “OmniBook” prefix, its gaming laptops will continue to launch under the existing Omen brand, HP confirmed in a press release.

In addition to the consumer portfolio, HP confirmed that it was streamlining the naming conventions for its commercial PC brands, HP EliteBook and HP ProBook, to achieve a “more cohesive and consistent portfolio.”

Alongside the branding changes, each HP device will now include a number in its branding to establish hierarchy of products. Lower-end products in the portfolio will begin with the number ‘2' and will go up till ‘10', represented by an “X”. HP said that consumer PCs will carry odd numbering (3, 5, 7), while commercial PCs will come with even numbers (2, 4, 6, 8) in their names.

“The numbering system will help customers quickly understand the hierarchy of the portfolio, with higher numbers indicating increased performance and advanced features,” HP said.

HP's high-end premium offerings, on the other hand, will come with the “Ultra” moniker instead of a number. Additionally, the company will also utilise descriptive modifiers to establish distinction between different form factors, such as "Fold" for dual screens and "Flip" for convertible PCs.

The company also introduced a new logo for its AI PCs. The HP AI Helix logo will be present on the company's AI-powered PCs, which will come with features such as HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro. The company also said its AI PCs will be equipped with protection against AI-generated threats.

