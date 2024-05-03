Technology News

Samsung One UI 6.1 Update Hits Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S21 Series, Older Foldables

Samsung One UI 6.1 is currently available to South Korean variants of Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series and older foldables.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2024 11:30 IST
Samsung One UI 6.1 Update Hits Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S21 Series, Older Foldables

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 family came with One UI 6.1 preinstalled

Highlights
  • Samsung's 2021 and 2022 flagships get access to Galaxy AI features
  • The update is around 3GB in size
  • Other regions are expected to receive the update soon
Advertisement

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 6.1 to its 2021 and 2022 flagship Galaxy smartphones in South Korea. The Android 14-based custom skin brings several enhancements along with a slew of AI features to the Galaxy S22 family, Galaxy S21 series, and the previous Galaxy foldable phones. However, the older smartphones might not get the entire Galaxy AI suite. The One UI 6.1 update was announced in January with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. The update was made available to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in March.

As per multiple posts on Samsung community forums (first spotted by SamMobile), Samsung is rolling out the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The update is currently rolling out to eligible devices in South Korea, though other regions are expected to receive it soon.

With the latest update, Samsung's 2021 and 2022 flagship S series and Z series phones get access to Galaxy AI features. The changelog shared by users indicates that older models like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could only receive the Circle to Search feature as part of the One UI 6.1 update. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also seems to be getting AI-generated wallpapers and generative AI-powered editing among others.

Users in South Korea can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and Install. It is recommended to update smartphones while connected to a strong Wi-Fi network as it is a massive update with a size of around 3GB.

The Galaxy S24 family arrived in January with One UI 6.1 preinstalled. The smartphone giant started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S23 family, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more in late March. It is expected to bring the update to several more older devices like the Galaxy Tab S8 series shortly.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, One UI, One UI 6.1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQoo Z9x 5G Listed on Company's India Website; Could Launch Soon
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Falls Below $60,000, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Other Altcoins See Gains

Related Stories

Samsung One UI 6.1 Update Hits Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S21 Series, Older Foldables
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale Begins: Best Offers Today
  2. Vivo V30e With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, Aura Light Debuts in India
  3. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Rolling Out to These Older Galaxy Devices
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
  5. Infinix GT 20 Pro India Launch Confirmed; GT Book Laptop, More in Pipeline
  6. OnePlus Watch 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Falls Below $60,000, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Other Altcoins See Gains
  3. Samsung One UI 6.1 Update Hits Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy S21 Series, Older Foldables
  4. iQoo Z9x 5G Listed on Company's India Website; Could Launch Soon
  5. Enforcement Directorate Seizes Rs. 90 Crore Funds Kept in Binance, ZebPay, WazirX Wallets
  6. Jack Dorsey’s Block Reportedly Under Investigation in the US
  7. Samsung Hints at Introducing ‘New Premium Models’ of Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring Launch Tipped Too
  8. Vivo V30e With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Japanese Watch Giant Casio Forays into NFT Space: Details
  10. Noise Pop Buds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »