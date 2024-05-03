Samsung has started rolling out One UI 6.1 to its 2021 and 2022 flagship Galaxy smartphones in South Korea. The Android 14-based custom skin brings several enhancements along with a slew of AI features to the Galaxy S22 family, Galaxy S21 series, and the previous Galaxy foldable phones. However, the older smartphones might not get the entire Galaxy AI suite. The One UI 6.1 update was announced in January with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. The update was made available to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in March.

As per multiple posts on Samsung community forums (first spotted by SamMobile), Samsung is rolling out the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The update is currently rolling out to eligible devices in South Korea, though other regions are expected to receive it soon.

With the latest update, Samsung's 2021 and 2022 flagship S series and Z series phones get access to Galaxy AI features. The changelog shared by users indicates that older models like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could only receive the Circle to Search feature as part of the One UI 6.1 update. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also seems to be getting AI-generated wallpapers and generative AI-powered editing among others.

Users in South Korea can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and Install. It is recommended to update smartphones while connected to a strong Wi-Fi network as it is a massive update with a size of around 3GB.

The Galaxy S24 family arrived in January with One UI 6.1 preinstalled. The smartphone giant started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S23 family, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more in late March. It is expected to bring the update to several more older devices like the Galaxy Tab S8 series shortly.

