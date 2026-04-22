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Best Smartphones in India Under Rs. 30,000: Vivo T5 Pro, Infinix Note Edge and More

Vivo T5 Pro has a 9,020mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W wired fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 19:50 IST
Best Smartphones in India Under Rs. 30,000: Vivo T5 Pro, Infinix Note Edge and More

Realme P4 Power 5G is equipped with a Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC

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Highlights
  • Here are some best smartphones available under Rs. 30,000
  • Oppo A6 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • Infinix Note Edge has a 6,500mAh battery
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Finding a smartphone that matches all your needs and wants is a bit difficult lately, especially as prices continue to rise due to the ongoing memory crunch. However, if your budget is under Rs. 30,000, there are still good contenders from brands like Vivo, Realme, Redmi, and Oppo that offer a balance of advanced rear camera setups, mid-range chipsets, and decent gaming capabilities. We have already curated some of the best devices under this price range, but recent months have seen new launches at similar mid-range segment with innovative features.

Our latest recommendations for the best phones under Rs. 30,000 include the Vivo T5 Pro, Infinix Note Edge, Redmi Note 15 Pro, Realme P4 Power, and Oppo A6 Pro. Most of these phones use mid-range chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek and use AMOLED or similarly bright displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Large battery units are their main highlight, and they all offer dual or triple rear camera setups that typically include a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo T5 Pro Discussion
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Vivo T5 Pro

The Vivo T5 Pro is a great option for buyers who need a massive battery. With a 9,020mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W wired fast charging, this model is a perfect choice for users who prioritise extended usage. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and has a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness,

Under the hood, the Vivo T5 Pro has an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset alongside up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, with 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area for cooling.

For optics, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. It carries a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K, AMOLED
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Up to 256GB onboard storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 (main) + 2-megapixel (bokeh)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 9,020mAh, 90W wired charging

Vivo T5 Pro Price in India

The Vivo T5 Pro has a starting price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage model. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. You can buy it in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colourways.

Infinix Note Edge

The Infinix Note Edge is another new model available in India with reliable everyday performance. It ships with Android 16-based XOS 16 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The display offers up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset powers the Infinix Note Edge. It carries up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. For optics, it has a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an unspecified secondary camera. It boasts a 13-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Infinix Note Edge has a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging support. This phone has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, up to 120Hz of refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM, Up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + unspecified secondary sensor
  • Front Camera: 13-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 45W wired fast charging

Infinix Note Edge Price in India

You can buy the Infinix Note Edge for a starting price of Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 23,999. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 25,999. It is available in Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, and Stellar Blue colourways.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and features a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 3,200 nits of brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

4

For optics, the Redmi Note 15 Pro has a dual rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. This Redmi phone features a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 6,580mAh, 45W wired charging

Redmi Note 15 Pro Price in India

Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. You can buy it in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colourways.

Realme P4 Power

The Realme P4 Power 5G is another strong all‑rounder in the sub Rs. 30,000 price segment. It carries a 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It boasts a 6.8-inch display with 1.5K resolution and up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The display is rated to provide up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is equipped with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC. The handset carries up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K, up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 10,001mAh battery, 80W wired charging

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India

The price of Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. It is available in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue finishes.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G is another great option under Rs. 30,000. This model was launched earlier this year with a 7,000mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

oppo a6 pro 5g india launch oppo inline

Under the hood, the Oppo A6 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock. This Oppo A series smartphone has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset has IP69-rated for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD panel
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel (monochrome)
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 80W wired fast charging

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Price in India

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 23,999. It is available in Aurora Gold and Cappuccino Brown colourways.

Realme P4 Power 5G

Realme P4 Power 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design for a big-battery smartphone
  • IP69-rated for dust and water
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Can be used as a powerbank in emergencies
  • Bad
  • 144Hz refresh rate only works with two apps
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Gets hot when recording 60 fps video
Read detailed Realme P4 Power 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,001mAh
OS Android 16
Vivo T5 Pro 5G

Vivo T5 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 50-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 9020mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo T5 Pro, Vivo T5 Pro Price in India, Infinix Note Edge, Redmi Note 15 Pro, Realme P4 Power, Oppo A6 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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