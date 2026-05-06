Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Just Another Mid-Ranger?

The smartphone industry globally had quite an exciting month, with April 2026 witnessing launches of some of the most value-for-money mid-range handsets. As the RAM shortage persists, OEMs seem to have been forced to shift their focus to offering better chipsets, larger batteries, and better designs to justify the rising prices of their phones. One such tech firm that showcased its next-generation Note handsets at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) was Infinix. While two of the three models unveiled at the trade show have yet to reach India, the Infinix Note 60 Pro has.

Launched in India in the middle of April, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is positioned right in the middle of the latest Note 60 lineup. Priced under Rs. 32,000, the smartphone promises to provide great performance, while attempting to also offer a few unique features in its price segment. Here's how the Infinix Note 60 Pro fared in our review.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Design: Inspired, But With an Infinix Twist

Dimensions - 162.37x77.17x7.45mm

Weight - 200g

Ingress protection - IP64-rated dust and splash resistance

Colours - Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Solar Orange

If you have seen the images of the Infinix Note 60 Pro, you know that the design of the handset has been heavily inspired by the latest iPhone 17 Pro, especially because of its newly redesigned rectangular rear camera module. However, instead of being an exact replica, Infinix has given the phone its own spin while, oddly, staying true to the reference material.

Infinix Note 60 Pro takes design inspiration from the latest iPhone model

In terms of outright differences, the camera layout forms an inverted “L” rather than Apple's iconic horizontal triangle. Similarly, the square camera cutouts on the Infinix Note 60 Pro are unique to Infinix, which we have previously seen on other Note models as well. While some might see taking inspiration as a negative, most might see it as a selling point, especially in a brand-conscious market like India.

The glass-sandwich form offers great in-hand comfort, and the raised deco makes for a convenient place to rest your index finger during one-handed operation. On top of this, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is really well-built. The flat aluminium frame gives the impression of an expensive phone, which really helps its case.

Infinix's new Note model measures 7.45mm at its thinnest point, which is even thinner than some phones priced above Rs. 35,000. Additionally, at 200g, its relatively light weight allows you to hold the phone in one hand for hours before you start feeling any discomfort. While its competitors wobble when kept flat on a tabletop, the Note 60 Pro's rectangular camera module solves this problem, too.

Infinix Note 60 Pro gets an aluminium frame

The only major gripe I have with the Infinix Note 60 Pro's design is the placement of the power button, which sits relatively low on the left side of the phone. Naturally, my thumb sits on the lower side of the volume rocker. This ergonomic flaw often made me tap the volume down button when I was trying to lock or unlock the phone, which I found extremely annoying at first, but I have grown used to it.

Given its 162.37mm height, the Infinix Note 60 Pro has ample space on both sides. Hence, the odd positioning of the power button seems unjustified. For one-handed use, the handset is decent until you reach the top-left corner of the screen, when you are forced to do hand gymnastics or tag in your second hand.

Infinix Note 60 Pro has odd button placement

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is available in three distinct colour options: Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Solar Orange. I got to test the Solar Orange shade, which is almost identical to the iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange colourway. While the Brown shade appears to be the most subtle, the Orange option is definitely the most eye-catching, often leading people to mistake it for an iPhone.

Overall, the inspired, yet eye-catching design of the Infinix Note 60 Pro looks good, especially when the company has tried to make it its own. Putting the ergonomic issues aside, the handset's build quality really sets it apart from the competition.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Display: High Brightness Meets Snappy Navigation

Screen size - 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) LTPS AMOLED

Refresh rate - Up to 144Hz

Secondary - Active Matrix Display

The Infinix Note 60 Pro features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the front, making it ideal for content consumption and scrolling through Reels. The high-resolution 1.5K screen, with 1,208 pixels laid out horizontally and 2,644 pixels vertically, is crisp to view, with images appearing vivid and lively, owing to the 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The deeper blacks it offers allow other colours to visually pop on the screen, further enhancing the phone's case.

Infinix Note 60 Pro sports a high refresh rate display

To test this, I played multiple 8K-resolution sample videos on YouTube, and I was impressed by the amount of detail the display showed, with impressive colour separation and accuracy. During my time with the phone, I binged the second season of Nobody Wants This on Netflix and The Big Bang Theory and Fresh Off The Boat on JioCinema. On either OTT platform, the Infinix Note 60 Pro never disappointed me with the picture quality.

Scrolling through web pages is extremely breezy, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate support. On top of this, the display is really bright, with a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits in high brightness mode. This uplifts the outdoor viewing experience on the Infinix Note 60 Pro. I found that I could watch content, read articles online, or scroll through social media apps with ease, even in direct sunlight.

The auto brightness also works fine, as the phone responds immediately to environmental lighting. While the company does not reveal how low the brightness can go, watching content indoors is never uncomfortable or “too bright”, allowing me to watch movies in my dark room at night for hours.

Infinix Note 60 Pro's Active Matrix Display is a bit gimmicky

However, the Infinix Note 60 Pro also gets an Active Matrix Display on the back, which appears to take inspiration from Nothing's famous Glyph Matrix interface. The pixelated feature is more of a gimmick that I seldom used and preferred to keep off. However, one interesting use case I really like is the battery charging indicator, which eliminated the need for me to flip the phone every time I wanted to check how much it had charged.

You can even play games using the Active Matrix Display

I even tried playing the games the Active Matrix Display supports, but was left unimpressed. Since there is no touch support, you have to use the volume buttons to play. The controls worked well, but only when it chose to, making the overall “secondary display” experience really underwhelming.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Software: Where Have I Seen This Before?

Software - XOS 16

Version - Android 16

Other notable features - Heart rate and SpO2 monitoring

Another area where Apple seems to have greatly inspired Infinix is software. The XOS 16 version, based on Android 16, seems less like an Android UI. Even the default wallpapers on the Infinix Note 60 Pro appear to be a copy of the iconic iPhone 17 Pro wallpapers. The quick settings menu is similar to the Control Centre on iOS. It also takes Apple's Liquid Glass design for different UI elements.

But, behind all of this, the core remains Android. The ease of navigation and the intuitive design language, along with ample availability of widgets and customisation options, make the overall software experience closer to Android. Hence, while the resemblance to iOS 26 is uncanny, a veteran Android user will not be caught off guard.

Infinix's XOS 16 takes inspiration from iOS 26

Meanwhile, the UI is buttery smooth, and I rarely encountered any glitches or hiccups while moving between apps and screens. To my surprise, the software has not been bogged down by a ton of bloatware either. However, there are a few Infinix apps, like Phone Master, Game Center, Crush Block, Folax, XArena, and UltraLink. A few of them are even quality-of-life apps that offer various features.

Lastly, the Infinix Note 60 Pro also ships with a dedicated health monitoring sensor that provides heart rate, stress level, and blood-oxygen level data on your phone in real time. You have to gently press your thumb on the sensor, placed on the right side of the handset. However, in my testing, the sensor failed to provide any data 8 out of 10 times, and the tests frequently failed. And the two times it did work, the data was quite inaccurate compared to my Apple Watch, with discrepancies of up to 9-10 bpm.

While these are good-to-have features, their accuracy matters most, as some people may make health-related decisions based on them. Other OEMs, like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple, who have experimented with such functionalities, have made it clear that these are only indicative numbers and a licensed health professional should be consulted in all scenarios.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Performance: Punches Above Its Weight

Chipset - Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm)

GPU - Adreno A810

RAM - 8GB of LPDDR5

Storage - Up to 256GB of UFS 2.2

Throughout its marketing campaign, the company has positioned the Infinix Note 60 Pro as a mid-range performance smartphone. Backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset built on a 4nm process, the phone features four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three performance cores peaking at 2.4GHz, and a prime core delivering a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz.

Technicalities aside, the smartphone delivers on the company's promises quite well. The Infinix Note 60 Pro is a capable device that rarely stutters under pressure and rarely feels out of its depth. To test its limits, I first opened 11 tabs on Google Chrome. Then, simultaneously, I began downloading a YouTube video for offline viewing in 720p. Finally, I began editing an image in the phone's native gallery app.

Infinix Note 60 Pro offers great performance

To no one's surprise, the Note 60 Pro handled all these tasks easily, without ever losing a breath. They remained stutter-free for most of the testing. I did feel like some heavier games, like Asphalt Legends, took an unusually long time to load when multiple tasks were running in the background.

As usual, I put the phone through our regular benchmarking tests. Upon comparison with the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, I found that the Infinix Note 60 Pro is significantly more powerful, owing to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which surpasses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra across most aspects. The Note 60 Pro outperformed the Redmi phone in all the tests I ran. You can check out the results in the table below.

Benchmark Infinix Note 60 Pro Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Display Resolution 1.5K 1.5K Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra (4nm) AnTuTu v11.1.1 11,06,951 8,71,796 PCMark Work Performance 3.0 14,116 13,162 Geekbench 6 CPU Single Core 1,241 1,049 Geekbench 6 CPU Multi Core 3,395 2,895 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 2,838 2,135 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 773 757 3DM Wild Life 4,617 3,601 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 4,675 3,659 3DM Steel Nomad Light 438 NA

In terms of gaming performance, the Infinix Note 60 Pro did not disappoint either. I started with lighter, arcade-like titles, Temple Run 2 and Subway Surfers, and the phone offered hiccup-free experience throughout. Moving on to more serious games, I played both Asphalt Legends and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for 30 minutes at medium presets and 15 minutes at high graphics presets, and the performance remained decent in both.

However, it did start getting a little warm after running the two games in high graphics settings after 30 minutes, but never too hot to handle, owing to its 3D IceCore vapour chamber solution, with a 4,758 sq mm heat dissipation area.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Cameras: Decent But Erratic

Main camera - 50-megapixel, f/1.59, OIS

Ultrawide camera - 8-megapixel, f/2.2, 111.4-degree field of view

Selfie camera - 13-megapixel, f/2.2, 82-degree field of view

Looking at the list of specifications, I did not have many expectations from the cameras on the Infinix Note 60 Pro. The dual-rear-camera configuration, with a 50-megapixel main and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, is probably the most common in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 40,000 price segment. But, to my surprise, the Note 60 Pro is also capable of taking great pictures.

Infinix Note 60 Pro daytime camera performance

While not being the most colour-accurate, the handset does capture fine details from its primary 50-megapixel shooter. Upon zooming in on subjects, minute hard strands seem well-defined, with differences in textures also clearly visible. Moreover, it gets the skin tones almost right under direct sunlight, offering an overall great daytime photography experience.

But there is a catch. The image processing done by Infinix often increases the image exposure, making scenes appear noisier and jarring. Meanwhile, due to its erratic nature, the subject can often appear with a lighter complexion, which ruins the otherwise natural look.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro also captures images with underwhelming shadows and blurred borders, which is on par with the competition. Also, the phone captures decent portrait images with proper background blur. But the same is mostly true for larger subjects when clicked from afar. The consistency in camera performance is also the most stark in portrait mode, as in some instances the phone fails to deliver the same level of detail in scenes.

Infinix Note 60 Pro night-time camera performance

It also offers up to 15x digital zoom, which can only capture decent images up to 5x, after which the images become extremely blurred and pixelated. At night, the camera performance surprisingly does not dip by much. Under artificial lighting, it captures the bokeh decently. Moreover, the nighttime photos do not seem over-exposed, keeping the scenes natural and beautiful.

Infinix Note 60 Pro selfie camera performance

However, I was satisfied with the selfie camera on the Note 60 Pro, which does suffer from similar issues, but is still more accurate with the colours and detail-rich than the competition during day and night. It can record 4K resolution videos at 30 fps, which take up a lot of space on the phone, but are crisp and stunning, with minimal motion blur. Also, I could best record stable videos while walking.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Battery: Surpasses Expectations

Capacity - 6,500mAh

Fast charging - 90W (wired) + 30W (wireless)

Charging Adapter - Included

Another aspect that the Infinix Note 60 Pro gets right is the battery. It offers impressive standby time, as the phone loses merely 2 percent of battery overnight on average, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth left on. You can easily go days without charging the handset. Further, you can choose from multiple power-saving modes to get the most out of the Note 60 Pro's battery. In the PCMark Work 3.0 battery test, the handset lasted about 19 hours and 49 minutes.

The Note 60 Pro also offers multiple charging modes, with the slow charging mode, which focuses on preventing overheating, the balanced mode, and the hyper charge mode, which charges the phone at 90W. Within 30 minutes, the Infinix Note 60 Pro went from 0 to 39 percent in balanced mode, while charging 83 percent in an hour, and charging from 0 to 100 percent in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Infinix Note 60 Pro is a decent all-rounder

Infinix Note 60 Pro Verdict

But the question remains, does the Infinix Note 60 Pro make sense with a price tag of Rs. 31,999? For someone looking for a well-rounded package with great performance and battery life, a decent camera, and impressive build quality, the Infinix Note 60 Pro can be one of the top choices in this price segment. However, you can also get the most out of your money by opting for a slightly more expensive phone, such as the OnePlus Nord 6 or the Motorola Edge 70. Alternatively, you can also look at the Oppo F33 5G.