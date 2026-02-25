Infinix Note Edge 5G was launched in India earlier this month. A week after its unveiling, the smartphone is now available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform in three colourways and three RAM and storage configurations. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, paired with a Mali-G610 GPU. The Infinix phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Price in India, Availability, Bank Offers

Infinix Note Edge 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB+128GB option is priced at Rs. 23,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 25,999

The company is offering up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on SBI and ICICI Bank cards. Customers buying the Infinix Note Edge 5G on Wednesday will be able to avail one-time screen replacement within six months from the date of purchase.

Infinix's new handset is currently available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the company's online store. The Infinix Note Edge 5G is offered in Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, and Stellar Blue colourways.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Specifications, Features

The Infinix Note Edge 5G is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 16-based XOS 16. The company promises three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the handset. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS 3D curved AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Powering the Infinix Note Edge 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The phone also features a Mali-G610 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The Infinix Note Edge 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh battery. It features 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging support. The phone measures 163.1×77.4×7.2mm and weighs about 190g.

For optics, the Infinix Note Edge 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and an unspecified secondary camera. It also gets a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It can record videos at up to 2K/30 fps. The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

