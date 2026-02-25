Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note Edge 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Infinix Note Edge 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Infinix Note Edge 5G is now available to purchase in India via Flipkart in three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 14:54 IST
Infinix Note Edge 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Infinix

Infinix Note Edge 5G ships with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Infinix Note Edge 5G supports 45W wired fast charging
  • Infinix Note Edge 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC
  • The phone is 7.2mm thick
Advertisement

Infinix Note Edge 5G was launched in India earlier this month. A week after its unveiling, the smartphone is now available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform in three colourways and three RAM and storage configurations. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, paired with a Mali-G610 GPU. The Infinix phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Price in India, Availability, Bank Offers

Infinix Note Edge 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB+128GB option is priced at Rs. 23,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 25,999

The company is offering up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on SBI and ICICI Bank cards. Customers buying the Infinix Note Edge 5G on Wednesday will be able to avail one-time screen replacement within six months from the date of purchase.

Infinix's new handset is currently available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the company's online store. The Infinix Note Edge 5G is offered in Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, and Stellar Blue colourways.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Specifications, Features

The Infinix Note Edge 5G is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 16-based XOS 16. The company promises three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the handset. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS 3D curved AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Powering the Infinix Note Edge 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The phone also features a Mali-G610 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The Infinix Note Edge 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh battery. It features 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging support. The phone measures 163.1×77.4×7.2mm and weighs about 190g.

For optics, the Infinix Note Edge 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and an unspecified secondary camera. It also gets a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It can record videos at up to 2K/30 fps. The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note Edge 5G, Infinix Note Edge 5G Price in India, Infinix Note Edge 5G Sale in India, Infinix Note Edge 5G Specifications, Infinix Note Edge 5G India Launch, Infinix
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo V70 FE Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Lands on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List
YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Gains Background Playback, Offline Downloads: Price, Benefits

Related Stories

Infinix Note Edge 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Pink Colour Variant Revealed Before March 5 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Here's What Samsung Might Launch Today
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Feature a Redesigned, Smaller Dynamic Island
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Today: How to Watch Galaxy S26 Series Launch Live
  5. Vivo V70 FE Listed on Two Google Play Databases, Could Launch Soon
  6. YouTube Adds Background Playback, Offline Downloads to Premium Lite Plan
  7. Here's When Apple Might Launch Its First Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro
  8. Here's When the Realme C83 5G Will Debut in India
  9. This Realme Phone Could Launch With Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Confirmed to Launch in a Pink Colourway Ahead of March 5 Launch
  2. Realme GT 9 Pro Tipped to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Setup
  3. MeitY Launches Blockchain India Challenge, Invites Startups to Solve Governance Problems
  4. Realme C83 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Availability, Key Specifications
  5. Oppo Find N6 Leak Indicates It Could Sport a Crease-Free Foldable Screen
  6. YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Gains Background Playback, Offline Downloads: Price, Benefits
  7. Infinix Note Edge 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  8. Vivo V70 FE Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Lands on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List
  9. Xiaomi Watch 5 Global Launch Date Announced; Set to Arrive Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series
  10. Samsung Reportedly Hikes Prices for Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and F17 5G in India; New Rates Inside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »