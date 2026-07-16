Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition First Impressions

The Infinix Note 60 Pro was launched in India in April, combining a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, a vibrant 144Hz AMOLED display, and a large 6,500mAh battery at an aggressive price. While its overall hardware package impressed us, its design stood out, too. Among the colour options is a (very) vibrant orange shade, which the brand has aptly named Solar Orange. It is by no means an understated finish, which means those who do not like loud phones are left with just two choices — Deep Ocean Blue and Mocha Brown.

To cater to them, Infinix has partnered with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina to launch a special edition of the smartphone, dubbed the Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition. But unlike most special editions that do just a tinge of flavour, Infinix's iteration attempts to deliver a more complete visual overhaul.

The first thing you'll notice isn't even the phone itself. It's the packaging. Infinix ships the Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition in an elaborate box that feels more like a premium collectable. It has a matte black outer shell that opens outwards from both sides. Inside, the first thing is a striking red inner compartment with Pininfarina branding displayed in the centre.

Lift the phone out and the design continues that premium first impression. Unlike the regular Note 60 Pro, the Pininfarina Edition, as its name suggests, features a motorsport-inspired aesthetic. The rear panel has a textured carbon fibre-style finish that is nicely balanced between sporty and understated.

The handset has a 360-degree aerospace-grade aluminium frame, with subtle red accent lines that trace the edges of the phone and camera island, lending it a distinct appearance. This variant is sold in a single Torino Black colourway. Infinix's limited-edition model clearly draws inspiration from high-performance sports cars for which Pininfarina is best known.

The rest of the hardware remains largely unchanged from the standard Note 60 Pro. The phone measures 7.45mm in thickness and weighs about 200g. Like the standard model, it also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Flip the phone around, and you'll find the same 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4,5000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

We've already reviewed the standard Note 60 Pro in detail, so I won't spend much time on the panel here. It is, however, one of the stronger displays in this segment.

The UI is where the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition truly differentiates itself. It runs the same Android 16-based XOS 16 as the regular model, but the company has redesigned several visual elements specifically for this edition.

The default wallpapers, icons, charging animations, Always-On Display styles, and system accents all follow the same black-and-red colour palette seen around the frame and the camera island. Infinix seems to have invested some effort in ensuring the software complements the design.

The rest of the hardware package is identical to the standard Note 60 Pro. That means you still get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with an Adreno A810 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition features a dual-rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.59 aperture. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It also comes with 7.5W reverse wired charging and 5W wireless reverse charging support.

Based on initial impressions, the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition appears to build on the regular model by giving it a distinct identity. Instead of relying on branding alone, it also uses special packaging, materials, styling, and software that work together. Purely from a design perspective, this is among the more thoughtfully executed special editions we have recently seen in the mid-range segment.

Whether that is enough to justify choosing it over the standard version will ultimately depend on whether you're willing to shell out an extra Rs. 7,000 for the Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition, which starts at Rs. 37,999 compared to the Rs. 31,999-priced regular model.