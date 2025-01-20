A sophisticated tensioning system was identified in the tails of early pterosaurs, which enabled these prehistoric creatures to navigate the skies during the dinosaur era. The long tails of these flying reptiles ended with vanes, thin leaf-like tissue structures, which were integral to their flight. Without stiffness, these vanes would have compromised flight efficiency, leading paleontologists to explore the structural mechanisms that kept them stable. The findings, backed by laser technology, offer new insights into the evolutionary traits of these creatures.

Structural Findings in Tail Vanes

According to the study published in eLife, the vanes of early pterosaurs were supported by criss-crossing fibres and tube-like structures. As reported by Live Science, researchers used laser-stimulated fluorescence to examine fossils, revealing the intricate internal structures of the vanes. These acted as a tensioning system akin to a ship's sail, allowing the vanes to stiffen under wind pressure. Natalia Jagielska, now curator at Lyme Regis Museum, remarked that reconstructing such details from fossils millions of years old remains remarkable.

Dual Purpose of Pterosaur Tails

As per the researchers, the tensioning system not only supported flight but also likely played a role in displays, such as mate attraction. The study highlighted that the functionality of these tails went beyond aerodynamics, contributing to the behavioural repertoire of pterosaurs. David Martill, emeritus professor at the University of Portsmouth, lauded the innovative approach of the researchers in uncovering the complexity of these structures.

Evolutionary Adaptations Over Time

It was reported that pterosaurs with long tails appeared during the Triassic Period but evolved to have shorter tails by the Jurassic era. The Pterodactyloidea, a notable group within the species, demonstrated reduced tail lengths, which likely enhanced flight manoeuvrability. As reported by Live Science, Martill noted that while long tails could hinder flight, they added visual appeal, drawing a parallel to the peacock.

The study underlines how evolutionary traits in early pterosaurs balanced practical and aesthetic needs, shaping their place in prehistoric ecosystems.