Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumoured to arrive in China soon and join the Xiaomi 15 series as part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup. Ahead of its debut, a tipster has suggested the purported phone may be equipped with a new self-developed chip. Although the details remain unknown, it adds to the growing list of leaked features of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which is said to also feature a 1-inch 50-megapixel main rear sensor as part of the triple rear camera unit, an IP69-rated build, and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra's New Chipset

This information comes from Kartikey Singh's (@That_Kartikey) post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, the purported Xiaomi flagship phone could be equipped with a new proprietary "small surge" chip. However, this is the only information provided, and the functions and specifications of the chip remain unknown.

Exclusive: Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a new Self Developed mystery Small Surge chip. Specification is unknown ~ — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) January 17, 2025

Notably, Xiaomi smartphones already feature a Surge chip which manages battery life, charging time, and overall performance. GizmoChina speculates that the new "small surge" chip may be assigned to perform a similar standalone functionality, such as signal enhancement.

The development builds upon recent reports that have shed light on expected camera specifications and launch date of the purported Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Previous reports suggest that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be launched in China in "really the end of [February]”, which hints towards a February 28 debut. Meanwhile, a separate report reveals that it could break cover at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March.

The phone may sport a Leica-branded quad rear camera unit, comprising a 1-inch 50-megapixel primary camera, a secondary 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a third 50-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and another 200-megapixel telephoto shooter with support for up to 4.3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, another tipster suggests that the phone could get an upgraded macro sensor with large aperture across the focal range and low-light telephoto camera compared to the previous model.

Other leaks reveal that it may be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood and have IP69-rated build for protection against high-pressure liquids and steam cleaning.