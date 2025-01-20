Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature Proprietary ‘Small Surge’ Chip With Unknown Purpose

The phone is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and run on HyperOS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2025 09:26 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip With Unknown Purpose

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the purported successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Tipster suggests Xiaomi 15 Ultra could have a 'Small Surge' chip
  • While purpose remains unknown, it could function as a signal enhancer
  • The phone is expected to be launched in February or March 2025
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumoured to arrive in China soon and join the Xiaomi 15 series as part of the company's flagship smartphone lineup. Ahead of its debut, a tipster has suggested the purported phone may be equipped with a new self-developed chip. Although the details remain unknown, it adds to the growing list of leaked features of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which is said to also feature a 1-inch 50-megapixel main rear sensor as part of the triple rear camera unit, an IP69-rated build, and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra's New Chipset

This information comes from Kartikey Singh's (@That_Kartikey) post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, the purported Xiaomi flagship phone could be equipped with a new proprietary "small surge" chip. However, this is the only information provided, and the functions and specifications of the chip remain unknown.

Notably, Xiaomi smartphones already feature a Surge chip which manages battery life, charging time, and overall performance. GizmoChina speculates that the new "small surge" chip may be assigned to perform a similar standalone functionality, such as signal enhancement.

The development builds upon recent reports that have shed light on expected camera specifications and launch date of the purported Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date, Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be launched in China in "really the end of [February]”, which hints towards a February 28 debut. Meanwhile, a separate report reveals that it could break cover at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March.

The phone may sport a Leica-branded quad rear camera unit, comprising a 1-inch 50-megapixel primary camera, a secondary 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a third 50-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and another 200-megapixel telephoto shooter with support for up to 4.3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, another tipster suggests that the phone could get an upgraded macro sensor with large aperture across the focal range and low-light telephoto camera compared to the previous model.

Other leaks reveal that it may be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood and have IP69-rated build for protection against high-pressure liquids and steam cleaning.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in January

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip With Unknown Purpose
