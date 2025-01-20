Technology News
English Edition

Major Telescope Makers Hit by Class Action Lawsuit for Alleged Price Manipulation

A $32M class action settlement covers allegations of price fixing by major telescope brands over two decades

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2025 17:00 IST
Major Telescope Makers Hit by Class Action Lawsuit for Alleged Price Manipulation

Photo Credit: Pixabay/mariya_m

U.S. amateur telescope market, fix prices, and eliminate competition.

Highlights
  • Telescope brands accused of price fixing settle for $32M
  • U.S. telescope buyers from 2005-2023 eligible for claims
  • Allegations include market monopolization and inflated prices
Advertisement

A $32 million class action settlement has been approved by the U.S. District Court in San Jose following allegations of market manipulation by leading telescope manufacturers. The settlement affects customers who purchased telescopes in the U.S. between 2005 and 2023, covering brands like Celestron, Meade, Olivon, and Sky-Watcher. Claims can be filed until May 20, 2025, by eligible buyers, as per reports detailing the outcome of the legal proceedings.

According to the Class Action Complaint

Documents from the Telescopes Antitrust Litigation highlight accusations against Synta Technologies and Ningbo Sunny, companies controlled by Chinese family-owned entities. As per space.com, allegations include conspiring to monopolise the U.S. amateur telescope market, fix prices, and eliminate competition. The complaint notes that former competitors struggled to survive, with some shutting down due to an inability to achieve sustainable sales and margins.

Impact on the Telescope Market

The lawsuit was initiated in 2016 by Orion Technologies, a California-based telescope maker, which accused the firms of violating U.S. antitrust laws. Despite winning the case in 2019 and receiving a $50.4 million settlement from Ningbo Sunny, Orion ceased operations in 2024. Meade, acquired by Orion in 2021, also failed to survive, while Olivon's website has gone offline.

Federal Oversight and Market Division

Reports indicate that Synta Technologies acquired Celestron in 2005 and aided Ningbo Sunny in acquiring Meade in 2013, circumventing Federal Trade Commission restrictions. It is stated that the firms agreed to divide the market, with Synta focusing on high-end products through Celestron, while Ningbo Sunny targeted budget-friendly options via Meade. This alleged collusion reportedly led to inflated prices, costing U.S. consumers hundreds of millions of dollars over two decades.

Next Steps for Consumers

While the settlement does not determine legal violations, earlier judgments against the firms under the Sherman and Clayton Acts were documented. A final approval hearing for the class action settlement is scheduled for April 2025, after which affected customers can access compensation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Telescope lawsuit, price fixing, class action settlement, amateur astronomy, Celestron, Meade, Synta Technologies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hidden Details of Alexander the Great Mosaic Revealed Through Unique Study
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature Proprietary ‘Small Surge’ Chip With Unknown Purpose
Major Telescope Makers Hit by Class Action Lawsuit for Alleged Price Manipulation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  3. Oppo Teases Find N5 Thinness Next to the iPhone 16 Pro
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Come Equipped With a Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip
  5. Next-Gen MacBook Air to Reportedly Get MacBook Pro's Oxide TFT LCD
  6. Powerbeats Pro 2 Tipped to Launch Soon: What to Expect
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers
  8. Qualcomm Unveils a Seven Core Variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite
  9. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  10. iOS 19 Could Bring an Overhauled Camera App With These visionOS Design Cues
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Titans AI Architecture Unveiled With Ability to Solve Long-Term Memory Issues in AI Models
  2. Official Trump Crypto Token Price Drops Sharply as Melania Trump Launches Memecoin
  3. Major Telescope Makers Hit by Class Action Lawsuit for Alleged Price Manipulation
  4. Realme P3x 5G Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped; Reportedly Listed on Camera FV-5 Platform
  5. Apple May Bring Redesigned Mail App With AI Capabilities to iPad and Mac in April: Mark Gurman
  6. Hidden Details of Alexander the Great Mosaic Revealed Through Unique Study
  7. NASA's TESS Discovers Fastest Disintegrating Planet Ever Seen: What You Need to Know
  8. FAA Investigates SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion, Debris Impacts Public Safety
  9. Powerbeats Pro 2 Tipped to Launch Soon; Apple Expected to Hold Media Briefing Later This Month
  10. Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset With Seven Cores Unveiled by Qualcomm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »