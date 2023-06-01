Technology News

Amazon Echo Pop With Front-Facing Speaker, Bluetooth Streaming Support Launched in India

Amazon Echo Pop is available in Black, Green, Purple, and White colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 June 2023 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop price in India is set at Rs. 4,999

  • Amazon Echo Pop features a single 1.95-inch directional speaker
  • It is available in four colour options
  • The Amazon Echo Pop features support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Amazon Echo Pop was launched in India on Thursday. The latest arrival in Amazon's Echo smart speaker lineup features the company's voice assistant Alexa with support for controlling music playback, smart home devices, setting reminders, and keeping track of sports matches. It is powered by Amazon's AZ2 Neural Edge processor that is claimed to provide faster responses to voice commands. The smart speaker is also equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to stream music from another device like a smartphone or a tablet.

Amazon Echo Pop price in India, availability 

Amazon Echo Pop price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. The smart speaker is available in Black, Green, Purple, and White colour options. Customers can purchase the Echo Pop via Amazon, as well as retail stories such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika. They will also be sold at Amazon device kiosks, according to the company.

Amazon Echo Pop specifications

While the company's Echo Dot speakers feature a spherical shape, the Amazon Echo Pop has a semi-spherical design. It is equipped with a 1.95-inch front-firing directional speaker. It sports an LED light to indicate the speaker's status when it is active and in use. It supports streaming music from services like Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Apple Music.

Under the hood, this smart speaker is powered by Amazon's AZ2 Neural Edge processor that also powers the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and the successor to the proprietary AZ1 chip that powered the Echo Dot (4th Gen) speaker. It is equipped with volume control buttons as well as a button to switch off always-on listening by Alexa using the inbuilt microphone.

Connectivity options on the Amazon Echo Pop include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The speaker also supports streaming audio from remote devices. It is compatible with Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh and Matter protocols and supports voice controls for compatible smart home devices from brands such as Wipro, Syska, and Xiaomi. Besides, it measures 99 x 83 x 91 mm and weighs 196g.

Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
