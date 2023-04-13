Xiaomi just held its Smarter Living 2023 event in India on Thursday and launched a slew of products, including the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop-2i, and the latest Smart TV X Pro range. The new air purifier lineup from the Chinese tech giant comprises of two models — Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite. Both models feature triple-layer filtration technology and offer Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant support. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i includes a motor with 2,200pa suction output and houses 25 sensors. The robot vacuum cleaner can be controlled through Xiaomi Home App. Xiaomi has also added new products to its personal grooming portfolio — Xiaomi Grooming Kit and Xiaomi Trimmer 2C.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i price in India, availability

The new Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999. It will be available for an early sale via Mi.com and retail partners starting April 20. It will go on sale via Amazon from April 23. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 9,999. The early sale will start on Mi.com and retail partners starting April 20 and it will go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart from April 23.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i (Xiaomi RVC Mop 2i) comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. It will go on sale through Mi.com and retail stores from April 25 and will be available via Amazon starting April 28.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Grooming Kit and Xiaomi Trimmer 2C are priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,799, respectively. Early access sale of the grooming products started today at 4:00pm IST on mi.com. They will be up for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, and offline retail partners from April 16.

In the ongoing Xiaomi Fan Festival sale, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 can be purchased for Rs. 13,249 with bank discounts. The special sale will bring down the effective price of the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite to Rs. 9,499 and the Xiaomi RVC Mop 2i to Rs. 15,999.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite features

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite come with Triple Layer Filtration that is claimed to remove up to 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. They pack a negative ion generator for eliminating airborne particles including pollen, animal dander, dust, and mould spores. They come with 360° filtration and a True HEPA Filter.

Xiaomi's Smart Air Purifier 4 is rated to offer a Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h. It is said to be capable of circulating air of up to 516 square feet within 10 minutes. The toned-down model, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier Lite, comes with a PCADR of up to 360m3/h and is said to deliver up to 6,000 litres of clean air per minute.

The new portable air purifiers feature OLED displays with two touch controls that give users a glimpse of particle pollution by showing PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and Wi-Fi connection. They can also be connected to the smart app with Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 makes 32.1dB of noise, while the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite has 33.4dB of noise. The former is said to consume 3W power in sleep mode.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i specifications

The latest 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner comes with cleaning and mopping capabilities and features 25 high-precision sensors including a wall sensor, collision sensor, cliff sensor, and wheel speed sensor among others. It has a height of 81.3mm.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i uses 2,200Pa suction power and follows a zig-zag cleaning pattern. It includes a 450ml independent dust compartment. The battery is said to clean 1200 square feet in up to 100-minute run time.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i has remote control support and can be connected to the Mi Home app. Users can customise cleaning schedules, adjust cleaning modes and water levels, track device location, and more via the connected app. It supports Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa.

