Nothing Phone 2 Display Size Revealed, Claimed to Be More Sustainable: All Details

The Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 May 2023 19:02 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 is expected to succeed the Nothing Phone 1 (pictured)

  • Nothing Phone 2 is expected to run Android 13 with Nothing OS 1.5 on top
  • The smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery
  • It also claims to use plastic-free packaging

Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch globally in July. It will launch as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1 that was released in July 2022. Nothing CEO and former OnePlus Co-Founder Car Pei had previously confirmed a few key specifications of the handset. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The design of the Phone 2 is speculated to be similar to that of the first one. Now, the company has also revealed the display size of the phone, and a few other details.

In a Twitter thread, Nothing shared that the display of the Nothing Phone 2 will be 0.15-inch bigger than that of Nothing Phone 1. The first generation smartphone from the company sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display. Therefore, the Phone 2 will feature a 6.7-inch screen.

Previously, alongside confirming the phone's July launch, Pei said that the Nothing Phone 2 will come with a 4,700mAh battery, which is 200mAh bigger than that of the 4,500mAh battery of the Phone 1. Today, the company said that these changes will "boost overall performance" of the upcoming handset, all while maintaining a carbon footprint of 53.45 kilograms, over 5 kilograms lower than the Phone 1.

Earlier this month Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a considerable upgrade from Phone 1's Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+. Initial tests of the phone claimed that the Nothing Phone 2 is twice as fast compared to Phone 1. It is said to be about 80 percent more productive than its predecessor. The company also announced today that it will offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates for the Nothing Phone 2.

Sold in a plastic-free packaging, the Nothing Phone 2 is claimed to have three times more recycled or bio-based parts as opposed to the Phone 1. The upcoming model uses 100 percent recycled tin on 9 circuit boards, 100 percent recycled copper foil on the main circuit board, over 90 percent recycled steel on all 28 steel stamping parts, and 80 percent of plastic parts are sustainably sourced, the company stated in a series of tweets.

Alongside claiming that the Nothing Phone 2 uses 100 percent recycled aluminium made with 100 percent renewable energy for the handset's mid-frame, Nothing claims that the final assembly plants of the smartphone are also powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Comment
