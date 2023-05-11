Technology News
Google Pixel Tablet will be available in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, and Australia.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2023 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Tablet launched in Hazel, Porcelain and Rose colourways

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Tablet sports a 10.95-inch LCD display
  • The tablet features an 8-megapixel rear camera unit
  • It is offered in two storage variants - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB

Google Pixel Tablet was unveiled on Wednesday at the Google I/O event alongside the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a. The company has touted it as the "only tablet engineered by Google." The tablet ships with a multi-purpose magnetic charging speaker dock, which serves as a charging platform for the tablet and simultaneously acts as an additional speaker which is claimed to offer four times more bass than the tablet. The Google Pixel Tablet is available for pre-order now and will go on sale in select 

Google Pixel Tablet price, availability

Google Pixel Tablet starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) with the magnetic charging speaker dock in the box, alongside the tablet. It is available in two storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The latter is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,100). It will go on sale on June 20

The tablet is available for preordering in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, and Australia via the Google Store and other select retailers in these countries. It will be offered in Hazel, Porcelain and Rose colour options.

Google Pixel Tablet specifications, features

Sporting a 10.95-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) screen, the Google Pixel Tablet's display has an aspect ratio of 16:10, a peak brightness level of 500nits and a pixel density of 276ppi. The screen is also compatible with a USI 2.0 touch pen.

Powered by an in-house octa-core Google Tensor G2 SoC and a Titan M2 security chip, the Pixel Tablet comes equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The tablet boots Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Both the rear and front cameras of the Pixel Tablet sport an 8-megapixel sensor each, with an LED flash unit on the back panel. The tablet comes with quad speakers and Google Assistant support. The company packs an additional magnetic dock with pogo pin connector support alongside the tablet, which acts as an additional 43.5mm full-range speaker and a charging device.

Backed by a 27Wh battery, Google claims that the tablet offers up to 12 hours of video playback. Using the magnetic dock and a USB Type-C charging cord (sold separately), the Pixel Tablet supports 15W charging.

For security, the Pixel Tablet is equipped with a fingerprint sensor. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a 4-pin accessory connector and a USB Type-C charging port. Weighing 493 grams, the tablet measures 258mm x 169mm x 8.1mm in size.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.95-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2, Titan M2 security coprocessor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Tablet, Google Pixel Tablet specifications, Google Pixel Tablet launch, Google
Google Pixel Fold With 7.6-Inch Inner Display, Tensor G2 SoC, 4,821mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
How Is the New Google AI Search Different From Bard Chatbot?

