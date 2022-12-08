Technology News
Instagram to Inform Creators When Posts Are Blocked From Being Recommended to Other Users

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri said users can check which posts are blocked from recommendations via their account settings.

By Gadgets 360 with Inputs from ANI |  Updated: 8 December 2022 13:41 IST
Instagram to Inform Creators When Posts Are Blocked From Being Recommended to Other Users

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram shows users recommendations in places like the explore page and home feed

Highlights
  • Meta has plans to more than double the amount of recommended content
  • Users will will be able to edit, delete, or appeal Instagram's decision
  • Instagram shows recommended posts from accounts not followed by a user

Instagram, the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing social networking service, will now tell users if a post they have uploaded will not be recommended to other users. Instagram's Head recently announced that the service will show creators and businesses if their posts are being blocked from appearing in certain parts of the app. Users and businesses will reportedly be able to appeal blocking of users posts from being recommended to other users on the service.

According to a tweet by Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, professional accounts on the photo and video-sharing service can now check if any of their posts are blocked from being recommended to users who don't follow them. The feature to check the status of post recommendations can be accessed via the settings menu, under Account > Account status.

Instagram shows users recommendation in places like the explore page and home feed. These recommendations are posts from accounts not followed by a user. Instagram is also facing increasing competition from rivals such as TikTok, which has grown in popularity in the US and other markets this year.

Meta reportedly has plans to more than double the amount of recommended content users see on the app by the end of next year.

In order to be eligible to appear on Explore and other places, Instagram posts must follow the platform's Community Guidelines and rules around recommended content, according to the company.

For example, Instagram allows users to post content depicting violence, but the service may block those posts from being suggested to other users, which would reduce their reach. However, creators and businesses will reportedly be able to edit, delete, or appeal Instagram's decision on posts flagged as being ineligible for recommendations.

Instagram, Meta
