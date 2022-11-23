Technology News
loading

Meta Rolls Out Features to Protect Teenagers From Suspicious Adults on Facebook, Instagram

A “suspicious” account is one that belongs to an adult that may have recently been blocked or reported by a young person, according to Meta.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 10:53 IST
Meta Rolls Out Features to Protect Teenagers From Suspicious Adults on Facebook, Instagram

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reported suspicious accounts will not get the option to text teenagers

Highlights
  • Meta says the safety features have already begun rolling out
  • The firm has faced criticism for not safeguarding teenagers
  • Meta aims to curb the spread of intimate images via its platforms

Meta has announced that it has begun rolling out a set of features on Facebook and Instagram, to make sure that teenagers are kept as shielded as possible, from potentially dangerous users on the platforms. The firm will be equipping its apps with more filters to the ‘People You May Know' feature among other changes in the pipeline. Facebook and Instagram are among most popularly used social networking apps in a most parts of the world, including India.

The new privacy tools were announced by Meta in a post on Tuesday, and the company says these features will focus on curbing the spread of intimate images.

Any account that has been reported by a young user will automatically be removed from the ‘People You May Know' feature for other teenagers, according to Meta.

Reported suspicious accounts will also not get the option to text teenage users of Instagram and Facebook.

Teenagers indulging in conversations with adults will be prompted and asked if they know that particular individual.

A safety notice will also allow people to block contacts with these people, according to Meta

Over the years, Meta has been criticised for failing to increase security for its younger users.

The company said it is teaming with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to create a platform for teenagers who are at risk of getting their private pictures exposed.

Facebook rebranded to Meta last year to focus on its Web3 initiatives.

Meta's Reality Labs business — the division in charge of producing metaverse-related technology, posted a $3.7 billion (roughly Rs. 30,476 crore) loss in the third quarter of this year.

In July, the firm reported a second-quarter loss of $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 23,050 crore) for its Reality Labs division, adding to a $2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 22,970 crore) loss in this year's first quarter.

Last year the unit posted an annual loss of $10.2 billion (roughly Rs. 83,969 crore), bringing combined losses to nearly $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,64,628 crore), as of September 30 this year.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Meta, Facebook, Instagram
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OTT Communication Services Should Be Licensed, Compensate Telcos for Data Traffic, COAI Says
Meta Spokesperson Denies Report of CEO Mark Zuckerberg Resigning in 2023
Featured video of the day
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) Review: Flexing Hard

Related Stories

Meta Rolls Out Features to Protect Teenagers From Suspicious Adults on Facebook, Instagram
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Avatar 2, Advance Booking Now Open in India
  2. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  3. Elon Musk Wants to Bring Encrypted DMs, Video and Voice Chat to Twitter
  4. iPad 10th Generation (2022) Review
  5. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  6. Oppo Find N2 Bags 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch in December: Report
  7. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  8. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
#Latest Stories
  1. Steam Autumn Sale: Best Deals on PC Including Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 2, More
  2. Android TV, Google TV Apps Will Switch From APKs to Android App Bundles From 2023
  3. HashFlare Founders Arrested in Estonia for $575 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme
  4. iPhone Supplier Foxconn Appoints Former TSMC, SMIC Executive as Semiconductor Strategy Officer
  5. Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Date Set for December 7, to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  6. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Share Bearish Outlook Despite Widespread Meltdown After FTX Collapse
  8. Rockstar Games Ban NFTs and Crypto From Third-Party Online Roleplay Servers
  9. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Metaverse Experience to Feature Five NFT Galleries
  10. FTX Bankruptcy Hearing: Sam Bankman-Fried Ran Crypto Firm as 'Personal Fiefdom', Assets Missing, Attorneys Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.