Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram to Test Features That Blur Messages Containing Nudity in Move to Boost Teen Safety

Instagram to Test Features That Blur Messages Containing Nudity in Move to Boost Teen Safety

The feature would use on-device machine learning to analyze whether an image sent through the service contains nudity.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 April 2024 14:41 IST
Instagram to Test Features That Blur Messages Containing Nudity in Move to Boost Teen Safety

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta said it was working to help identify accounts that might be engaging in sextortion scams

Highlights
  • The feature will be turned on by default for users under 18 on Instagram
  • Meta will notify adults of the feature to encourage them to turn it on
  • Direct messages on Instagram are not encrypted
Advertisement

Instagram will test features that blur messages containing nudity to safeguard teens and prevent potential scammers from reaching them, its parent Meta said on Thursday as it tries to allay concerns over harmful content on its apps.

The tech giant is under mounting pressure in the United States and Europe over allegations that its apps were addictive and have fueled mental health issues among young people.

Meta said the protection feature for Instagram's direct messages would use on-device machine learning to analyze whether an image sent through the service contains nudity.

The feature will be turned on by default for users under 18 and Meta will notify adults to encourage them to turn it on.

"Because the images are analyzed on the device itself, nudity protection will also work in end-to-end encrypted chats, where Meta won't have access to these images – unless someone chooses to report them to us," the company said.

Unlike Meta's Messenger and WhatsApp apps, direct messages on Instagram are not encrypted but the company has said it plans to roll out encryption for the service.

Meta also said that it was developing technology to help identify accounts that might be potentially engaging in sextortion scams and that it was testing new pop-up messages for users who might have interacted with such accounts.

In January, the social media giant had said it would hide more content from teens on Facebook and Instagram, adding this would make it more difficult for them to come across sensitive content such as suicide, self-harm and eating disorders.

Attorneys general of 33 US states, including California and New York, sued the company in October, saying it repeatedly misled the public about the dangers of its platforms.

In Europe, the European Commission has sought information on how Meta protects children from illegal and harmful content.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Facebook
PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for April Announced: Dave the Diver, Animal Well, Tales of Kenzera: Zau and More

Related Stories

Instagram to Test Features That Blur Messages Containing Nudity in Move to Boost Teen Safety
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Moots Google Play Store Reforms After Antitrust Win
  2. iQoo Neo 9s Pro Tipped to Arrive With Snapdragon Chip in China, MediaTek SoC in Global Markets
  3. Apple Stock Value Surges By $112 Billion After Signal of AI Intent
  4. Top OTT Releases This Week: Fallout, Amar Singh Chamkila and More
  5. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Pitches ChatGPT Enterprise to Large Firms, Including Some Microsoft Customers
  6. Apple Plans to Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips
  7. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A New Renders Surface Online; Pricing Tipped
  8. Realme Buds T110 India Launch Date Set for April 15, Said to Offer Up to 38 Hours of Total Playback Time
  9. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung’s Galaxy AI Update Hints at the Possibility of Expanding the Features to More Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »