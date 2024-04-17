Technology News
  Threads Testing Real Time Search Results for Some Users, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Confirms

Threads Testing Real-Time Search Results for Some Users, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Confirms

Threads added 'Top' and 'Recent' filters on the search results

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2024 19:48 IST
Threads Testing Real-Time Search Results for Some Users, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Confirms

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads recently rolled out the saved feature

Highlights
  • Threads is testing a 'Today's topics' section
  • The app rolled out the save posts feature recently
  • Mosseri did not confirm when the real time feature would roll out
Threads is testing a feature that allows users to see real-time search results on their feeds. The service has introduced the feature for some users and is expected to be rolled out to users later this year. Ever since the launch of the microblogging service by Instagram last year, it has been dubbed as a competitor to X (formerly Twitter), since they share several similarities including chronological and algorithm-based feeds. However, X still has some features that are currently unavailable on the Meta-owned service.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed in a post on Threads that the platform is testing real-time search options. This was in confirmation to a post by another user who claimed that there were now 'Top' and 'Recent' buttons added to the top of the feed. He added that the latter is not exactly a chronological timeline, but it appears to show more recent posts than what is seen on Top feed.

Mosseri also clarified the feature is for now it is being tested with a small number of Threads users. So if you update to the latest version of the application and do not see the different sections on your timeline, then you are not one of the users included in the test. It may roll out to global users eventually but the first has not stated a release timeline for the same.

Threads recently rolled out the saved posts feature on the platform. This allows users to bookmark certain posts for later. This is a feature that is also available on X, as well as other social platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Users can "save" posts privately that can be accessed at a later time.

The Meta-owned platform also began testing a new 'Today's Topics' section. This feature is expected to complement the search page, displaying real-time trending posts, but with no hashtags to identify the trend unlike on X (previously Twitter). Instead, the topics will be displayed as plain text, with a title and a top post that covers the specified topic. Users can participate in the discussion by clicking or tapping on the topic.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
