How to Change Jio Prepaid Plan: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you've ever recharged with a prepaid plan and instantly realised another plan offered better benefits, then you're not alone. Choosing the right plan can sometimes be tricky, especially when your data requirements or calling needs change. You may have picked a plan with more data than you need, run out of daily data sooner than expected, or simply want a different validity period. If you're a Jio user, then you have an option to select another plan without having to wait for your existing plan to run out. A new recharge can be added to the account and, depending on how it is managed, either remain queued for later or be activated immediately.

Jio Prepaid Plans: What You Need to Know

Jio offers a range of prepaid plans with different data, voice calls, SMS, validity, and additional benefits. You can browse and recharge with available plans through the MyJio app or Jio's website. The MyJio app also lets you view your active and upcoming plans, along with their validity and remaining benefits.

There can be several reasons to change a prepaid plan. For example, someone who regularly runs out of their daily data may want to move to a plan with a higher data allowance, while another may prefer a longer validity period. There can also be instances where you've accidentally selected a different plan, and you may want to replace it instead of waiting for its expiry.

How to Recharge With a New Jio Prepaid Plan

Step 1: Open the MyJio app and log in using your Jio mobile number, or visit the Jio website and sign in.

Step 2: Go to the Recharge section.

Step 3: Browse the available prepaid plans and select the one you want.

Step 4: Check the plan's data allowance, validity, and other benefits.

Step 5: Complete the payment using your preferred payment method.

Step 6: Once the recharge is successful, the new plan will either become active or be added as an upcoming plan, depending on your account and the existing plan.

How to Activate an Upcoming Jio Plan

If you have already recharged with a new plan but do not want to wait for the current plan to expire, Jio lets you activate the queued plan through MyJio. If you do not manually activate it, an upcoming plan will generally start after the current plan expires.

Step 1: Open the MyJio app and tap Mobile.

Step 2: Tap the menu icon.

Step 3: Select My Plans.

Step 4: Go to the Upcoming tab.

Step 5: Find the queued prepaid plan you want to use.

Step 6: Tap Activate next to the plan.

Step 7: Confirm the activation when prompted.

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