Technology News
English Edition

How to Change Jio Prepaid Plan: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a Jio user, then you can select another prepaid recharge plan without having to wait for your existing plan to run out. Here's how.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2026 08:00 IST
How to Change Jio Prepaid Plan: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio offers various plans for prepaid users in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Jio allows users to change prepaid plans before their current plan ends
  • Users can manage and browse prepaid plans using the MyJio app or site
  • Subscribers can manually trigger upcoming plans via the MyJio app
Advertisement

If you've ever recharged with a prepaid plan and instantly realised another plan offered better benefits, then you're not alone. Choosing the right plan can sometimes be tricky, especially when your data requirements or calling needs change. You may have picked a plan with more data than you need, run out of daily data sooner than expected, or simply want a different validity period. If you're a Jio user, then you have an option to select another plan without having to wait for your existing plan to run out. A new recharge can be added to the account and, depending on how it is managed, either remain queued for later or be activated immediately.

Jio Prepaid Plans: What You Need to Know

Jio offers a range of prepaid plans with different data, voice calls, SMS, validity, and additional benefits. You can browse and recharge with available plans through the MyJio app or Jio's website. The MyJio app also lets you view your active and upcoming plans, along with their validity and remaining benefits.

VoltJio Discussion
Explore More...

There can be several reasons to change a prepaid plan. For example, someone who regularly runs out of their daily data may want to move to a plan with a higher data allowance, while another may prefer a longer validity period. There can also be instances where you've accidentally selected a different plan, and you may want to replace it instead of waiting for its expiry.

How to Recharge With a New Jio Prepaid Plan

Step 1: Open the MyJio app and log in using your Jio mobile number, or visit the Jio website and sign in.

Step 2: Go to the Recharge section.

Step 3: Browse the available prepaid plans and select the one you want.

Step 4: Check the plan's data allowance, validity, and other benefits.

Step 5: Complete the payment using your preferred payment method.

Step 6: Once the recharge is successful, the new plan will either become active or be added as an upcoming plan, depending on your account and the existing plan.

How to Activate an Upcoming Jio Plan

If you have already recharged with a new plan but do not want to wait for the current plan to expire, Jio lets you activate the queued plan through MyJio. If you do not manually activate it, an upcoming plan will generally start after the current plan expires.

Step 1: Open the MyJio app and tap Mobile.

Step 2: Tap the menu icon.

Step 3: Select My Plans.

Step 4: Go to the Upcoming tab.

Step 5: Find the queued prepaid plan you want to use.

Step 6: Tap Activate next to the plan.

Step 7: Confirm the activation when prompted.

FAQs

1. Can I change my Jio prepaid plan without waiting for my current plan to expire?

Yes. You can recharge with a different Jio prepaid plan while your current plan is active. The new recharge can remain in the Upcoming section and start automatically after the current plan expires.

2. Can I activate my upcoming Jio prepaid plan immediately?

Yes. Open the MyJio app, go to Mobile > My Plans > Upcoming, and tap Activate next to the queued plan. Confirm the activation to switch to it immediately.

3. Can I cancel a Jio recharge if I selected the wrong plan?

Yes, eligible recharges made through MyJio or Jio.com can be cancelled through the Recharge Reversal feature. Jio says standard plans need to be cancelled within three hours of the recharge, subject to the applicable conditions. Recharges made through third-party apps are not eligible for this feature.

4. Where can I check my active and upcoming Jio plans?

You can check them through the MyJio app. Go to Mobile and open My Plans to view your current plan and any upcoming or queued recharges.

5. What happens if I do not recharge my Jio number?

A Jio prepaid recharge plan is required to use services such as voice, data, and SMS. If there is no recharge or qualifying usage for an extended period, Jio says the number may be deactivated after 90 days of continuous non-usage, subject to its applicable policies.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, My Jio, Jio prepaid plans
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
India to Enforce BIS Registration Rules for Smartphone Screen Protectors From April 2027

Related Stories

How to Change Jio Prepaid Plan: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Gaming Phones Under Rs. 80,000 in India
  2. Lava Virat Curve vs Poco M8 Power vs Vivo T5 Lite:
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Oppo Find X9s vs Vivo V70 Elite Compared
  4. Best Camera Phones Under Rs 75,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Magic Eden Investigates Possible Exploit After NFTs Move for 0 ETH
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Early Deals Are Now Live on OnePlus N6x, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, and More
  3. Marking 12 Years of Make in India, Gov't Targets the Brains Inside Our Smartphones
  4. Google Photos Update Brings Redact Tool, Moods and AI Wardrobe
  5. Halo Studios Reportedly Has Around 30 Employees Left After Layoffs as Activision Takes Charge of Franchise
  6. KelpDAO Sues LayerZero Over $292 Million rsETH Exploit, Claims Bridge Risks Were Not Disclosed
  7. OpenAI Plans to Launch a New Cybersecurity-Focused GPT-6 Series AI Model: Report
  8. Vivo V80 Price in India Leaked Ahead of October 6 Launch: What You Need to Know
  9. Infinix GT NX Controller With Pixel-Level FPS Touchpad, GT NX Station Cooling Dock Unveiled
  10. Bitget Suffers $351.6 Million Security Breach, Exchange Says No Private Keys Were Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »