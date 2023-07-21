Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • TRAI Imposed Rs. 35 Crore Fine on Telcos for Failing to Curb Pesky Calls, SMS: Telecom Minister

TRAI Imposed Rs. 35 Crore Fine on Telcos for Failing to Curb Pesky Calls, SMS: Telecom Minister

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament about the development in a written reply on Friday.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 July 2023 19:02 IST
TRAI Imposed Rs. 35 Crore Fine on Telcos for Failing to Curb Pesky Calls, SMS: Telecom Minister

Last month, TRAI directed service providers to develop a unified digital platform

Highlights
  • Telecom operators disconnected 15,382 and 32,032 connections, he said
  • Access providers directed to use same short code for consent-seeking SMS
  • Back in November, TRAI had said it was working on various technologies

Telecom regulator TRAI has imposed a penalty of Rs. 34.99 crore on service providers for failing to curb pesky calls and SMS on their network, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that as per the reports, telecom operators have disconnected 15,382 and 32,032 connections during the calendar year- 2021 and 2022, respectively, for violating Telecom Commercial Communication Customers Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), 2018.

"TRAI has imposed financial disincentives of Rs. 34,99,98,000 on the Access Service Providers for failing to curb unsolicited commercial communications in their networks from Registered Telemarketers," Vaishnaw said.

Last month, TRAI directed service providers to develop a unified digital platform in two months to seek, maintain and revoke customers' consent for promotional calls and messages.

In the first phase, only subscribers will be able to initiate the process to register their consent for receiving promotional calls and SMS, and later, business entities will be able to reach out to customers to seek their consent to receive promotional messages, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had said in a statement then.

Access providers, which include telecom players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have been further directed to use a common short code starting with 127 for sending consent-seeking messages.

In survey conducted earlier this year, around 76 percent of respondents claimed that they had noticed a rise in pesky calls or SMS based on their conversations with WhatsApp business accounts and their activity on Facebook or Instagram.

Back in November last year, TRAI had said it was working on various technologies to detect pesky calls and messages along with a joint action plan with other regulators to curb financial frauds.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, Telecom, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea
Twitter to Get LinkedIn Twist, May Soon Let Verified Firms Publish Hiring Posts

Related Stories

TRAI Imposed Rs. 35 Crore Fine on Telcos for Failing to Curb Pesky Calls, SMS: Telecom Minister
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's Everything We Know About the New Devices
  4. Vivo Y27 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Review: Playing It Safe
  6. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  8. iQoo Z8 Could Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
  10. Oppo K11 5G Key Specifications Confirmed, Will Be Powered by This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Imposed Rs. 35 Crore Fine on Telcos for Failing to Curb Pesky Calls, SMS: Telecom Minister
  2. Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop With up to Nvidia 4060 Graphics Card Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Pushed Back a Year to 2025: Report
  4. Twitter to Get LinkedIn Twist, May Soon Let Verified Firms Publish Hiring Posts
  5. FTX Sues Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Seeks to Recoup Over $1 Billion
  6. OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta Commit to Watermark AI-Generated Content for Safer Tech, Assures White House
  7. Apple Opposes UK Push to Bypass End-to-End Encryption, Says It Will Remove iMessage and FaceTime: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect on July 26
  9. Boat Unveils Smart Ring With Heart Rate, SpO2 and Menstrual Tracker in India: Details
  10. OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety Resigns Amid Growing Job Pressure Over Family Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.