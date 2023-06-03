Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Set Up Digital Platform for Customer Consent to Curb Promotional Calls, Messages

TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Set Up Digital Platform for Customer Consent to Curb Promotional Calls, Messages

In the first phase, only subscribers will be able to initiate the process to register their consent for receiving promotional calls and sms.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 June 2023 16:59 IST
TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Set Up Digital Platform for Customer Consent to Curb Promotional Calls, Messages

TRAI has now issued a direction to all the access providers to develop and deploy DCA

Highlights
  • TRAI has given two months to develop such facilities
  • The direction has been issued under its TCCCP Regulation 2018
  • The consent data collected will be shared on the Digital Ledger Platform

In order to curb the menace of pesky calls and sms, telecom regulator TRAI has directed service providers to develop a unified digital platform in two months to seek, maintain and revoke customers' consent for promotional calls and messages.

In the first phase, only subscribers will be able to initiate the process to register their consent for receiving promotional calls and sms, and later, business entities will be able to reach out to customers to seek their consent to receive promotional messages, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement on Saturday.

"TRAI has now issued a direction to all the access providers to develop and deploy the Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) facility for creating a unified platform and process to register customers' consent digitally across all service providers and principal entities," TRAI said.

At present, there is no unified system to show the consent of customers for getting promotional messages.

"Considering the volume of work involved, TRAI has allocated two months time to develop such facilities by all Access Providers and thereafter implement it in a phased manner. This direction has been issued by TRAI under its Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018," TRAI said.

Under the prevalent system, consent is obtained and maintained by various principal entities such as banks, other financial institutions, insurance companies, trading companies, business entities, real estate companies, etc.

The absence of a unified digital platform makes it impossible for telecom operators to check the veracity of consent.

"The DCA process shall have the facility to seek, maintain and revoke the consent of customers, as per the processes envisaged under TCCCP Regulation 2018. The consent data collected will be shared on the Digital Ledger Platform (DLT) for scrubbing by all access providers," TRAI said.

Access providers, which include telecom players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have been further directed to use a common short code starting with 127 for sending consent-seeking messages.

"The purpose, the scope of the consent, and the principal entity or brand name shall be mentioned clearly in the consent-seeking message sent through the short code," the statement said.

Only whitelisted or approved web or app links, callback numbers, etc will be allowed to be used in the consent-seeking messages, it said.

"Further, access providers shall develop an SMS, IVR (interactive voice response), online facility to register unwillingness of the customers to receive any consent-seeking messages initiated by any principal entity," the statement added. 

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
Facebook Acted on Over 27 Million Pieces of Content in India for Guideline Violations in April

Related Stories

TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Set Up Digital Platform for Customer Consent to Curb Promotional Calls, Messages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Review: A Class Apart?
  2. Vivo V29 Lite 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Debuts: See Price
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, More Tipped: Check Here
  4. Redmi K50i Now Available at Lower Price in India: Check New Price, Offers
  5. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  6. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Will Be Launched in Global Markets on This Date
  7. Oppenheimer Is Christopher Nolan’s First R-Rated Movie in Two Decades
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Event May Be Held in This Country
  9. Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  10. Google’s Wear OS Getting New Spotify and Notes Tiles: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Set Up Digital Platform for Customer Consent to Curb Promotional Calls, Messages
  2. Facebook Acted on Over 27 Million Pieces of Content in India for Guideline Violations in April
  3. Kaspersky Finds Cybersecurity Threat That Targets iPhone Users via Malicious iMessage Attachment
  4. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Global Launch Date Confirmed; Will Arrive on June 7
  5. Hackers Exploit Security Flaw in Popular File Transfer Tool MOVEit to Steal User Data
  6. YouTube to Stop Removing Content Spreading Misinformation on Past Elections as Part of New Policy
  7. Twitter's Head of Brand Safety and Ad Quality to Leave Company: Details
  8. Amazon’s India, South Asia Head of Cloud Division, Puneet Chandok, Resigns: Details
  9. Redmi 12 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Reportedly Spotted on Official Portugal Website Ahead of Launch
  10. Android 14 Might Introduce Battery Health Feature, Apps Could Use APIs to Reveal Health Statistics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.