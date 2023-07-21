Twitter is expanding its suit of features, probably to onboard more people onto the platform. The social networking platform is seemingly testing a new feature that would let verified companies post all job openings on their profiles. While Twitter has not made an official announcement about working on this feature or planning to release it yet, some tipsters seem to have caught a glimpse of its tests being run with select organisations. The tentative name of this unannounced feature is ‘Twitter Hiring'.

Tech tipster and app researcher Nima Owji has shared a screenshot of this upcoming Twitter feature on July 20. The shared tweet also elaborated that Twitter is planning to let companies post up to five job openings at one time. The platform said that it was looking to allow companies attract top talents for positions that are currently available.

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! :rocket:



"Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

Once interested applicants click on the hiring post, they would be redirected to the website of the company that has published the post.

“Twitter has over 528 million users. From software engineers to retail sales to forklift operators, your next hire is here,” the explanation noted.

The idea of giving Twitter this LinkedIn twist first struck its owner Elon Musk when a user suggested that Twitter should add dating features on the app.

At the time, Musk had responded to him saying it was a good idea and that job openings could be posted on Twitter too.

Interesting idea, maybe jobs too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

It looks like Musk is trying to get more users and organisations to subscribe to its paid Twitter Blue features and bring an inflow of revenue into the company he bought for around $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,60,711 crore) last year.

The microblogging app has created an account named @TwitterHiring with a verified check mark, but has not posted anything from it as yet. The account has already amassed 5,308 followers within hours of the it being launched.

It appears so that Twitter is focussing on the path ahead after Meta upped the competition with launching a Twitter lookalike app this month, named Threads.

