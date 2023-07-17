Technology News

AjnaXR SE, AjnaXR Pro Mixed Reality Headsets From Mumbai-Based AjnaLens to Be Launched on August 15

AjnaLens has not revealed much details on the headsets, and neither does its official website indulge in more specifications.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2023 18:00 IST
AjnaXR SE, AjnaXR Pro Mixed Reality Headsets From Mumbai-Based AjnaLens to Be Launched on August 15

Photo Credit: AjnaLens

AjnaXR headset was unveiled during CES 2023 in January

Highlights
  • The company has not revealed much details on the headsets
  • AjnaXR SE MR headset is tipped to sport a dual 2.1-inch F-LCD display
  • AjnaXR Pro headset will get even higher resolution displays

AjnaLens, a Mumbai-based company that deals with augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality solutions, will launch its mixed reality headsets (MR) on Independence Day, August 15. The company will be releasing two mixed reality headsets — AjnaXR SE and AjnaXR Pro. The company has reportedly also partnered with Qualcomm, to use its Snapdragon Spaces XR2 developer platform for its training and development. At CES 2023, the company unveiled its first mixed reality glasses, dubbed AjnaXR, which are claimed to be the first of its kind in India.

An Indian mixed reality solution firm, AjnaLens, has announced the launch of its upcoming products — the AjnaXR SE and AjnaXR Pro MR headsets — next month. The company has not revealed much details on the headsets, and neither does their official website indulge in more specifications.

The AjnaXR SE MR headset is tipped to sport a dual 2.1-inch F-LCD display with a resolution of 3200 x 1600 pixels. It is said to come with 128GB storage, and house a 5,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the AjnaXR Pro headset will get even higher resolution displays with hand tracking feature. Moreover, the Pro version will also sport coloured pass-through camera feature.

The company reportedly partnered with Qualcomm last month, and said that it will be using the Snapdragon XR2 platform for its AjnaXR headset, which were first announced in January this year at CES 2023.

Meanwhile, Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headsets were unveiled last month at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Priced at $3,499 (approximately Rs. 2,88,700), the Apple Vision Pro are the company's first MR headsets. The headset features impressive hardware and are said to go on sale next year. 

However, a recent report claimed that Apple is said to have been forced to cut down the production of the Vision Pro headsets. The reason behind this move is claimed to be the complex design of the headset. The current price of the Apple's headsets are over three times the cost of the the most expensive Meta headset. 

There is currently no details regarding the pricing of the AjnaLens mixed reality headsets, but we won't have to wait long to find out. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AjnaXR SE, AjnaXR Pro, AjnaXR, MR Headsets
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Nicolas Cage to Skip Fantasia Film Festival Amidst Hollywood Actors' Strike
Financial Stability Board Shares India's Vision to Frame Global Rules for Crypto
AjnaXR SE, AjnaXR Pro Mixed Reality Headsets From Mumbai-Based AjnaLens to Be Launched on August 15
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix GT 10 Pro Design, Key Specifications, India Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  3. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Tipped to Launch in These New Colour Options
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Launch in Two SoC Variants: All Details
  5. Best Deals on AmazonBasics Products and Accessories: Prime Day Sale 2023
  6. iPhone 15 Series Display Size Tipped Again: See All Details Here
  7. Ola Electric Advances Plan for IPO as EV Scooters Take Off in India
  8. iPhone 14 to Galaxy Z Flip 4: Top Premium Phones to Buy on Day 2 of Prime Day
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Gets First Camera-Focussed Software Update: Details
  10. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Ultra 2023 to Be Manufactured With 3D Printed Parts: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Ripple’s Win Against SEC Gives Boost to Binance, Coinbase, Other Crypto Firms Facing Charges: Experts
  3. AjnaXR SE, AjnaXR Pro Mixed Reality Headsets From Mumbai-Based AjnaLens to Be Launched on August 15
  4. Microsoft Says Chinese Hackers Used Flaw in Company’s Code to Steal Emails From US Agencies
  5. Financial Stability Board Shares India's Vision to Frame Global Rules for Crypto
  6. Nicolas Cage to Skip Fantasia Film Festival Amidst Hollywood Actors' Strike
  7. Honor Play 40C With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Supplier Foxconn Proposes to Set Up Rs 8,800 Crore Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka
  9. Meta to Be Fined $100,000 per Day Over Privacy Breaches Unless Firm Takes Remedial Action: Norway Regulator
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Colour Options Tipped; Once Again Said to Get Dynamic Island
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.