AjnaLens, a Mumbai-based company that deals with augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality solutions, will launch its mixed reality headsets (MR) on Independence Day, August 15. The company will be releasing two mixed reality headsets — AjnaXR SE and AjnaXR Pro. The company has reportedly also partnered with Qualcomm, to use its Snapdragon Spaces XR2 developer platform for its training and development. At CES 2023, the company unveiled its first mixed reality glasses, dubbed AjnaXR, which are claimed to be the first of its kind in India.

An Indian mixed reality solution firm, AjnaLens, has announced the launch of its upcoming products — the AjnaXR SE and AjnaXR Pro MR headsets — next month. The company has not revealed much details on the headsets, and neither does their official website indulge in more specifications.

The AjnaXR SE MR headset is tipped to sport a dual 2.1-inch F-LCD display with a resolution of 3200 x 1600 pixels. It is said to come with 128GB storage, and house a 5,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the AjnaXR Pro headset will get even higher resolution displays with hand tracking feature. Moreover, the Pro version will also sport coloured pass-through camera feature.

The company reportedly partnered with Qualcomm last month, and said that it will be using the Snapdragon XR2 platform for its AjnaXR headset, which were first announced in January this year at CES 2023.

Meanwhile, Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headsets were unveiled last month at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Priced at $3,499 (approximately Rs. 2,88,700), the Apple Vision Pro are the company's first MR headsets. The headset features impressive hardware and are said to go on sale next year.

However, a recent report claimed that Apple is said to have been forced to cut down the production of the Vision Pro headsets. The reason behind this move is claimed to be the complex design of the headset. The current price of the Apple's headsets are over three times the cost of the the most expensive Meta headset.

There is currently no details regarding the pricing of the AjnaLens mixed reality headsets, but we won't have to wait long to find out.

