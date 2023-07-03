Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Apple Forced to Make Major Cuts to Vision Pro Production, Headset's Complex Design Posing Problems: Report

Apple Forced to Make Major Cuts to Vision Pro Production, Headset's Complex Design Posing Problems: Report

Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare, Apple's only assembler of the device, was preparing to make fewer than 400,000 units of Vision Pro in 2024.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 July 2023 11:39 IST
Apple Forced to Make Major Cuts to Vision Pro Production, Headset's Complex Design Posing Problems: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Vision Pro will start at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,86,293)

Highlights
  • Luxshare is Apple's only assembler of the device
  • Luxshare is preparing to make fewer than 400,000 Vision Pro units in 2024
  • Apple's internal sales target was 1 million units in the first year

Apple has been forced to make major cuts to production forecasts for its augmented-reality headset Vision Pro launched last month, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing multiple people with direct knowledge of the manufacturing process.

Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare, Apple's only assembler of the device, was preparing to make fewer than 400,000 units of Vision Pro in 2024, the newspaper said citing two people close to Apple and Luxshare.

Apple and Luxshare did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone maker has asked two China-based suppliers for enough components for 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year, FT reported, citing two China-based suppliers of some components for the Vision Pro.

Both projections imply a significant cut to production from an earlier internal sales target of 1 million units of the headset in the first 12 months, as per the report.

The complexity of the headset design and difficulties in production are behind the scaling back of targets, FT reported, and plans for a more affordable version of the device have been pushed back, it said.

The Vision Pro will start at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,86,293), more than three times the cost of the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.

Last week, Apple's market capitalization breached the $3 trillion (nearly Rs. 2,46,09,660 crore) mark for the first time since January last year, as investors bet on the iPhone maker's ability to grow its revenue even as it explores new markets such as virtual reality.

Shares of Apple, which is also the world's most valuable- listed company, were up 1.3 percent at $191.99 (nearly Rs. 15,750) in morning trading on Friday.

Apple's market value briefly peaked above $3 trillion in intra-day trading on January 3, 2022, before closing the session just below that mark.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Vision Pro, Luxshare, AR Headset

Related Stories

Apple Forced to Make Major Cuts to Vision Pro Production, Headset's Complex Design Posing Problems: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Model May Cost in India
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  3. Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring: Gurman
  4. PS Plus Free Games for July 2023 Announced
  5. Taiwanese Technology Firms Look to Shift Production Bases to India
  6. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Debut With Bigger Batteries, Faster Charging
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: See Here
  8. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  9. Milky Way Galaxy's First View Seen Through Lens of Neutrino Particles
  10. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Will Debut in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Forced to Make Major Cuts to Vision Pro Production, Headset's Complex Design Posing Problems: Report
  2. Google Pixel 8 Series to Debut With Improved Charging Support, Bigger Battery, Wi-Fi 7 Support: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Variant Price in India, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut
  4. Elon Musk’s Twitter Read Limits Could Undermine New CEO’s Efforts to Attract Advertisers, Experts Say
  5. Taiwanese Technology Giants Look to Relocate Production Bases to India in Move Away From China
  6. Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring, Body Temperature Sensing: Mark Gurman
  7. Tesla Sees Record 466,140 Q2 Vehicle Deliveries Aided by Price Cuts as EV Maker Beats Estimates
  8. Facebook Acted on Only 27 Percent of User Complaints in May in India as Grievances Surged to 16,995
  9. Twitter Limits Number of Tweets Free and Verified Users Can Read, No Access Without Account
  10. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Colour Options, Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 6 Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.