Apple Vision Pro will arrive in the US next year, the company announced earlier this month during its WWDC 2023 keynote event. The company's first spatial computer is a mixed reality headset that combines augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and customers will have to pay a premium to purchase the device. However, some accessories such as optical inserts from Zeiss for people who need vision correction will be available for an additional fee. Apple might also charge users an additional fee for an overhead strap to secure the headset.

In his latest Power On weekly newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple, which will charge customers $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.87 lakh) for the Apple Vision Pro headset in the US, might not include an overhead strap that is purportedly designed to help users better handle the weight of the metal and glass headset while wearing it continuously for a couple of hours.

Apple stated at WWDC 2023 that the Vision Pro would "start at $3.499" (roughly Rs. 2.88 lakh)

Like the upcoming Zeiss optical inserts, customers might have to buy the additional strap as an accessory, he states in the newsletter. However, there's currently no word on how much the overhead strap will cost. It is also worth noting that Apple mentioned the price of the headset would "start at $3,499" (roughly Rs. 2.87 lakh) during the WWDC keynote, which suggests that additional accessories will be sold separately.

The company charges up to $449 (roughly Rs. 36,800) for the metal Space Black Link strap and up to $849 (roughly Rs. 69,600) for Hermès-branded Apple Watch straps. Similarly, Gurman has previously estimated that the cost of the Zeiss optical inserts for the Vision Pro would be "at least" $300 (roughly Rs. 24,700) to $600 (roughly Rs. 49,500) for a pair. However, there's no word from Apple or Zeiss — the latter recently teased the design of the prescription lenses ahead of their arrival next year.

Gurman also states that Apple could demonstrate the new headset in special areas at its stores next year, while requiring customers to set up an appointment to buy the Apple Vision Pro. The firm will also allow users to pick bands and light seals of different sizes to that it perfectly fits their face, and Apple will allow users to scan their face with a newly-developed iPhone app to understand which light seal size will be best suited for their face.

Last week, Apple released the visionOS software development kit (SDK) to enable developers to create apps and services for the Vision Pro. Shortly after the software was made available, details of a 'Guest Mode feature that would allow Apple Vision Pro owners to allow others to use the headset were spotted. The company's first mixed reality headset will also allow users to protect their content with Optic ID, the iris-scanning biometric authentication feature that will debut on the device.

