Meta Platforms on Monday launched Meta Quest+, a subscription-based service for its virtual reality (VR) headsets to shape a nascent but high-investment market.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in a broadcast channel on social media app Instagram, said the Meta Quest+ subscription will be available from Monday at $7.99 (nearly Rs. 655) per month, or $59.99 (nearly Rs. 4,920) annually, for its Quest 2, Pro and soon for Quest 3.

Apple has entered the market dominated by Meta, showcasing its $3,499 (nearly Rs. 2,86,900) augmented reality headset called the Vision Pro. Still, Apple's headset is three times the cost of the priciest headset from Meta.

Meta in March had cut the prices of its headsets as its bold bets on the metaverse failed to make a big splash.

The social media company's flagship VR headset Meta Quest Pro is currently priced at $999.99 (nearly Rs. 82,000), down from its launch price of $1,499.99 (nearly Rs. 1,23,000), and Quest 2 is being sold for $299.99 (nearly Rs. 24,600), according to Meta's website.

Termed as the next big thing, the adoption of virtual reality headsets has been limited to the gaming community despite the devices now having more advanced features.

The Meta Quest+ subscription service will provide users access to two hand-picked VR titles every month. Additionally, Meta is offering a limited-time deal of providing first month at just $1 (Rs. 82) for those who sign up before July 31. The offer is only valid for new subscribers.

Meta said in an official statement, "At a monthly value of up to $60, Meta Quest+ combines affordability with the convenience of a curated experience. We're excited to give gamers on Meta Quest a new way to explore all their headsets have to offer."

