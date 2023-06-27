Technology News

Meta Launches Subscription-Based Service Meta Quest+ for VR Headsets

Meta in March had cut the prices of its headsets as its bold bets on the metaverse failed to make a big splash.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 27 June 2023 00:24 IST
Meta Quest+ subscription service will provide users access to two hand-picked VR titles every month

Highlights
  • Apple has also entered the market dominated by Meta
  • Meta Quest+ subscription will be available from June 26
  • Adoption of VR headsets has been limited to the gaming community

Meta Platforms on Monday launched Meta Quest+, a subscription-based service for its virtual reality (VR) headsets to shape a nascent but high-investment market.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in a broadcast channel on social media app Instagram, said the Meta Quest+ subscription will be available from Monday at $7.99 (nearly Rs. 655) per month, or $59.99 (nearly Rs. 4,920) annually, for its Quest 2, Pro and soon for Quest 3.

Apple has entered the market dominated by Meta, showcasing its $3,499 (nearly Rs. 2,86,900) augmented reality headset called the Vision Pro. Still, Apple's headset is three times the cost of the priciest headset from Meta.

The social media company's flagship VR headset Meta Quest Pro is currently priced at $999.99 (nearly Rs. 82,000), down from its launch price of $1,499.99 (nearly Rs. 1,23,000), and Quest 2 is being sold for $299.99 (nearly Rs. 24,600), according to Meta's website.

Termed as the next big thing, the adoption of virtual reality headsets has been limited to the gaming community despite the devices now having more advanced features.

The Meta Quest+ subscription service will provide users access to two hand-picked VR titles every month. Additionally, Meta is offering a limited-time deal of providing first month at just $1 (Rs. 82) for those who sign up before July 31. The offer is only valid for new subscribers. 

Meta said in an official statement, "At a monthly value of up to $60, Meta Quest+ combines affordability with the convenience of a curated experience. We're excited to give gamers on Meta Quest a new way to explore all their headsets have to offer."

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
