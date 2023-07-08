Technology News

Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling to Launch Soon in India

Fire-Boltt Destiny comes with cloud-based multiple watch faces.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 July 2023 18:01 IST
Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling to Launch Soon in India

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Destiny comes in Pink, Beige, Black, and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Destiny comes with an in-built mic and speaker
  • It features 123 sports modes
  • Fire-Boltt Destiny supports smart notifications

Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch will launch in India on July 11. The company has officially revealed the specifications of the wearable. The smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch full-touch display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels, Bluetooth calling, and smart notifications features. It is equipped with smart health sensors like a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, and a female health tracker. Users will also get 123 sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, and more. The smartwatch also has an IP67 rating for water resistance. The Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch gets cloud-based multiple watch faces. It has a metal body.

Fire-Boltt Destiny availability in India

The Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch is currently listed on the official Fire-Boltt website for launch on July 11. It comes in four different colour variants — Beige, Black, Pink, and Silver.

The watch is slated to go on sale from July 11 at 12 PM via the official website and other stores. The company is yet to reveal the price.

Fire-Boltt Destiny specifications, features

Destiny smartwatch from Fire-Boltt sports a 1.39-inch (360x360 pixels) full-touch HD display. It comes with a round dial with a metal body and a stainless-steel design. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive phone calls without using their smartphones. It also has an in-built mic and speaker. The smartwatch comes equipped with AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Additionally, it offers several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring. The new Fire-Boltt Destiny gets support for 123 sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, and more. It features multiple customizable cloud-based watch faces to choose from.

The Fire-Boltt Destiny has an inbuilt music player, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast, and sedentary reminders. The latest offering from Fire-Boltt also supports smart notifications for social media apps, messaging, and email. Other highlights of the watch are an IP67 rating for water resistance. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fire-Boltt Destiny

Fire-Boltt Destiny

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Pink, Beige, Black, and Silver
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Stainless Steel
Dial Shape Round
Display Type OLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire-Boltt Destiny, Fire Boltt, Fire-Boltt Destiny specifications, Fire-Boltt Destiny price
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 15 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: Report
Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon
Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling to Launch Soon in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 to Be Available for Offline Purchase in India in This City
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Could Debut in This Colour Variant
  5. Realme Narzo 60 5G First Impressions: Enough of an Upgrade?
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Date, Price Leaked
  9. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Now Available in India at This Price
  10. Here’s When Vivo V27 4G Could Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon
  2. Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling to Launch Soon in India
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: Report
  4. Elon Musk Sues Law Firm Wachtell to Recover Fees From Twitter Buyout
  5. Meta's 'Friendly' Threads Collides With Unfriendly Internet
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Genesis Creditor Gemini Sues Parent Company Digital Currency Group, CEO
  8. Twitter Could Face Difficulties Showing Meta Stole Trade Secrets for Threads
  9. AI4Bharat Researchers Said to Raise $12 Million Funding From Peak XV, Lightspeed
  10. Vedanta to Take Over Foxconn Chip Joint Venture From Twin Star Technologies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.