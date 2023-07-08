Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch will launch in India on July 11. The company has officially revealed the specifications of the wearable. The smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch full-touch display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels, Bluetooth calling, and smart notifications features. It is equipped with smart health sensors like a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, and a female health tracker. Users will also get 123 sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, and more. The smartwatch also has an IP67 rating for water resistance. The Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch gets cloud-based multiple watch faces. It has a metal body.

Fire-Boltt Destiny availability in India

The Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch is currently listed on the official Fire-Boltt website for launch on July 11. It comes in four different colour variants — Beige, Black, Pink, and Silver.

The watch is slated to go on sale from July 11 at 12 PM via the official website and other stores. The company is yet to reveal the price.

Fire-Boltt Destiny specifications, features

Destiny smartwatch from Fire-Boltt sports a 1.39-inch (360x360 pixels) full-touch HD display. It comes with a round dial with a metal body and a stainless-steel design. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive phone calls without using their smartphones. It also has an in-built mic and speaker. The smartwatch comes equipped with AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Additionally, it offers several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring. The new Fire-Boltt Destiny gets support for 123 sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, and more. It features multiple customizable cloud-based watch faces to choose from.

The Fire-Boltt Destiny has an inbuilt music player, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast, and sedentary reminders. The latest offering from Fire-Boltt also supports smart notifications for social media apps, messaging, and email. Other highlights of the watch are an IP67 rating for water resistance.

