Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 Pro smartphones will reportedly debut in China soon. Ahead of their debut, the smartphones recently visited the TENAA listing, revealing the purported design and look. The latest appearance suggests that the smartphones could be launched soon. The phones are also tipped to feature a massive rectangular camera layout on the back, housing a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. Realme GT Neo 6 series will succeed the Realme GT Neo 5, which was launched earlier this year.

According to a report by Playfuldroid, the Realme GT Neo 6 And Realme GT Neo 6 Pro have recently visited China's TENAA website with the model number RMX3823

and RMX3820, respectively. The listing also reveals the purported design of the smartphones and they appear similar to the previously leaked renders. The smartphones are tipped to come with a large rectangular camera module housing a triple rear camera setup. Besides, there will also be an LED flash.

The report also reveals a few more details about the Realme GT Neo 6 And Realme GT Neo 6 Pro. The standard Realme GT Neo 6 may be powered by a Dimensity 9200+ SoC paired with 16 GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The phone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery along with 100W charging support.

On the other hand, the Pro model could come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There could be a 4,600mAh battery backing the device with 240W fast charging support. Other than these, both smartphones are likely to carry similar specifications including a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Earlier too, the Realme GT Neo 6 design renders were leaked suggesting a dual-toned back panel in a green shade. The smartphone was said to sport a massive rectangular camera island housing 3 camera sensors and an LED flash module on the back. Besides, a Snapdragon logo was also seen on the rear panel, hinting at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. However, it contradicts the details from the latest leak regarding the chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.