Technology News

Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon

Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 Pro are tipped to feature a massive camera layout on the back housing a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 July 2023 19:19 IST
Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 series will succeed Realme GT Neo 5 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 6 is reportedly listed with model number RMX3823
  • Realme GT Neo 6 Pro carries the model number RMX3820
  • The TENAA listing also reveals the design renders of the phones

Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 Pro smartphones will reportedly debut in China soon. Ahead of their debut, the smartphones recently visited the TENAA listing, revealing the purported design and look. The latest appearance suggests that the smartphones could be launched soon. The phones are also tipped to feature a massive rectangular camera layout on the back, housing a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. Realme GT Neo 6 series will succeed the Realme GT Neo 5, which was launched earlier this year.

According to a report by Playfuldroid, the Realme GT Neo 6 And Realme GT Neo 6 Pro have recently visited China's TENAA website with the model number RMX3823

and RMX3820, respectively. The listing also reveals the purported design of the smartphones and they appear similar to the previously leaked renders. The smartphones are tipped to come with a large rectangular camera module housing a triple rear camera setup. Besides, there will also be an LED flash.

The report also reveals a few more details about the Realme GT Neo 6 And Realme GT Neo 6 Pro. The standard Realme GT Neo 6 may be powered by a Dimensity 9200+ SoC paired with 16 GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The phone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery along with 100W charging support.

On the other hand, the Pro model could come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There could be a 4,600mAh battery backing the device with 240W fast charging support. Other than these, both smartphones are likely to carry similar specifications including a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Earlier too, the Realme GT Neo 6 design renders were leaked suggesting a dual-toned back panel in a green shade. The smartphone was said to sport a massive rectangular camera island housing 3 camera sensors and an LED flash module on the back. Besides, a Snapdragon logo was also seen on the rear panel, hinting at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. However, it contradicts the details from the latest leak regarding the chipset. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 6, Realme GT Neo 6 Pro, Realme GT Neo 6 specifications, Realme GT Neo 6 Pro specifications, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling to Launch Soon in India

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 to Be Available for Offline Purchase in India in This City
  2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Could Debut in This Colour Variant
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Date, Price Leaked
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Now Available in India at This Price
  8. China Launches Homegrown Open-Source Computer OS to Rival Windows, MacOS
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
  10. Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Appears on TENAA Listing: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon
  2. Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling to Launch Soon in India
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: Report
  4. Elon Musk Sues Law Firm Wachtell to Recover Fees From Twitter Buyout
  5. Meta's 'Friendly' Threads Collides With Unfriendly Internet
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Genesis Creditor Gemini Sues Parent Company Digital Currency Group, CEO
  8. Twitter Could Face Difficulties Showing Meta Stole Trade Secrets for Threads
  9. AI4Bharat Researchers Said to Raise $12 Million Funding From Peak XV, Lightspeed
  10. Vedanta to Take Over Foxconn Chip Joint Venture From Twin Star Technologies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.