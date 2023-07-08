Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: Report

Apple iPhone 15 series will get four models of smartphones including a standard iPhone 15, an iPhone 15 Plus, an iPhone 15 Pro and an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 July 2023 13:38 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro will succeed iPhone 14 Pro

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series could be launched sometime in September this year
  • The smartphone is tipped to come in a dark blue colour
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the most expensive model in iPhone 15 series

iPhone 15 series from Apple is expected to be unveiled this year in September by the California-based tech giant. The purported iPhone series will comprise four models of smartphones, including a standard iPhone 15, an iPhone 15 Plus, an iPhone 15 Pro and an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company is yet to confirm any details about the smartphones but a recent leak has revealed one of the colour options of the iPhone 15 Pro. The smartphone is tipped to come in a new dark blue colour shade.

According to a report by MacRumors in collaboration with Tipster Unknownz21 (@URedditor), the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly come in a unique dark blue colour which appears to be in a grayish tone. In his tweet, the tipster shared that the rumoured Blue colour of the iPhone 15 Pro is yet to be officially confirmed, however, this could be just a test configuration. The leaked colour is said to be used as a prototype to test the durability of the PVD coating on the new titanium material.

According to the leak, the new Blue shade is similar to the one we already have seen for iPhone 12 Pro models. Additionally, the other colour options of the phone could include Silver, Space Gray/Space Black, and Titanium Gray shade. Furthermore, the leaked renders also show the smartphone with a brushed finish hinting at the new titanium material.

Apart from these, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to retain the iPhone 14 Pro design. It is shown to sport a two-button design for the volume controllers while on the back, there could be an identical camera module housing a triple rear camera sensor and LED Flash.

Recently, iPhone 15 Pro Max price was leaked by Apple analyst Jeff Pu. He has shared that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will be offered at a higher price than the iPhone 14 Pro Max at the time of launch. Pu earlier claimed that both the iPhone 15 Pro models will be priced higher, however, now he has specifically pointed at Pro Max model to cost higher. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
