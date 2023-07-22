Technology News

Google Pixel Watch Might Get Sport Band Soon, Suggests New Pixel Ad Featuring Megan Rapinoe

Google Pixel Watch is offered in Chalk, Charcoal, Hazel, and Obsidian band options.

Updated: 22 July 2023 22:30 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch features a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED touch display

Highlights
  • Google teased the Pixel Watch in May last year at its I/O 2022 event
  • The wearable was speculated to be offered with several wrist bands
  • Google Pixel Watch's price is set at $349.99

Google unveiled its much-awaited Pixel Watch in October last year during the 'Made By Google' event. The tech giant's first in-house smartwatch was launched in Chalk, Charcoal, Hazel, and Obsidian band options. Now, the wearable appears to be getting a new band option shortly. Google's latest Fixed on Pixel ad featuring soccer star Megan Rapinoe hints at the arrival of the sporty Pixel Watch band in Coral shade. The video also shows the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone and Pixel Buds Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

The latest Google Fixed on Pixel ad starring Women's Soccer star Megan Rapinoe gives users an insight into the upcoming coral Pixel Watch band. In the video, the football star can be seen using Pixel 7 Pro paired with a Pixel Watch with a coral watch band displaying "Fitbit Active Zone Minutes". She is seen wearing Pixel Buds Pro TWS earbuds as well. As per the video, "the band will not be available for purchase until Fall 2023.”

pixel watch coral band fixedonpixel ad youtube Pixel Watch

Photo Credit: Made by Google/ YouTube

Google was earlier speculated to release seven bands for the Pixel Watch, but the flagship wearable debuted in just four band options — Chalk Active band, Charcoal Active band, Hazel Active band and Obsidian Active band.

To recall, Google introduced the Pixel Watch at I/O 2022 in May and it went official later in October during the ‘Made By Google' event alongside the Google Pixel 7 series.

Google Pixel Watch's price is set at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only model. The LTE model along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,000).

The Google Pixel Watch runs on WearOS 3.5 and features a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED touch display with support for always-on mode. It runs on Exynos 9110 SoC, paired with a Cortex M33 coprocessor and 2GB of RAM. The wearable includes a heart rate sensor and an ECG tracker. It has a stainless-steel build and is integrated with Fitbit. It also supports Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
