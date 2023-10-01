Technology News

Pixel Watch 2 Coming to India: Here’s Why Google Skipped the First Watch

Google's Pixel Watch has been unofficially available in India via Amazon.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2023 18:11 IST
Pixel Watch 2 Coming to India: Here’s Why Google Skipped the First Watch

Pixel Watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED round display

Advertisement

Google's Pixel Watch is finally coming to India and Android users will now have another option to choose from when buying a smartwatch. The first Pixel Watch didn't launch in India, and we're only getting the Pixel Watch 2, which I believe was a good decision from Google. The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 8 series at the upcoming Made by Google event scheduled for October 4. The first Pixel Watch, although a great looking smartwatch and a decent first attempt, has a couple of kinks. I've been using the Pixel Watch for a good part of a year and here's why I think Google didn't bring it to India.

The Pixel Watch was announced last year at the Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Google's smartwatch has been a long time in the making, and when they finally unveiled it, most people loved the design, including me. It has a very distinctive design with a dome glass and a round dial with a digital crown. It easily stands out from the rest of the smartwatches and looks gorgeous. I honestly believe that it's the best looking smartwatch currently available in the market.

It's also a decent first attempt by Google. The Pixel Watch isn't the best when it comes to health tracking, but it kept up with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 lineup and even the latest Apple Watch. I compared my Pixel Watch' health tracking data such as steps, exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, and heart rate, and a couple of other metrics with a Galaxy Watch 5 (Review) and an Apple Watch SE (2nd gen), and the accuracy was spot on.

In terms of software, I found the Pixel Watch's interface, which is stock Wear OS 3.5, to be much smoother than the Galaxy Watch 5. The battery life was its weakest point though. On a full charge, the Pixel Watch lasted less than 16 hours with AOD turned on. With AOD turned off and other battery saving features enabled, I did get a day's worth of battery life, but throw in a workout or two, and you'll need to charge it at night.

A lot of users also weren't happy with the size of the display, which compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 or the 40mm Apple Watch, was kind of small. Let's also not forget the bezels on the Pixel Watch, which makes the screen look even smaller. However, I did not mind the small dial size or the bezels, as Google did a good job with hiding the bezels with clever software. Almost all of the watch faces on the Pixel Watch have black borders, which blend in with that thick bezel.

The Pixel Watch is also not particularly robust. The dome glass with glossy finish meant that any small scratches were clearly visible, and there's also the huge problem with the glass just cracking if you were to bang the sides to a table or a wall. There was also no glass replacement, which meant that you had to be very careful or slap on a glass protector, which is what I immediately did as soon as I got the watch.

Google priced the Pixel Watch at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the non-LTE variant, whereas the LTE version was priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 32,800). At this price range, the Pixel Watch actually offered less compared to its competition.

Meanwhile, the smartwatch market in India is led by brands such as BoAt, Fire-Boltt, and Noise, who make affordable smartwatches. Therefore, with all the flaws with the Pixel Watch, I believe it was a good call by Google to not launch in India. The search giant also hadn't had a great presence in India since it had only launched the Pixel 6a in India since the Pixel 3. With the launch of the Pixel 7 series in India, Google probably wanted to test the markets. And now, Google believes that users in India are ready for a Pixel Watch. That's probably why the Pixel Watch 2 is being brought to India.

With the Pixel Watch 2, Google probably has had more time to refine and make its smartwatch better. Recent leaks have suggested that the new smartwatch from Google will more or less look the same as the predecessor. However, it is expected to offer improved health tracking, better performance with a newer chipset, more bands, and longer battery life. The Pixel Watch 2 is confirmed to be available on Flipkart starting October 5.

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Watch 2 price in india, Google Pixel Watch 2 Specifications
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

Pixel Watch 2 Coming to India: Here’s Why Google Skipped the First Watch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  2. OnePlus Diwali Deals Teased: Offers on OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2, More
  3. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Kickstarter Deals Now Live
  5. OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Spotted Ahead of Possible October India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Likely Soon
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  8. You Can Avail These Bank Offers for Amazon and Flipkart's Upcoming Sales
  9. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  10. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. OnePlus Diwali 2023 Sale Announced: Offers on OnePlus Mobiles, TWS and More Expected
  4. OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Spotted Ahead of Possible October India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Likely Soon as Company Drops New Teaser
  6. Apple Reseller Warns Against Using Android USB Type-C Charging Cable for iPhone 15 Series: Report
  7. Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS Earphones With Up to 45-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Galaxy S24 Ultra Design Suggested in Leaked CAD Renders, Specifications Tipped
  9. ChromeOS 117 Announced With Material You Design, Adaptive Charging and Several Improvements
  10. Tecno Spark 20C Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Sites; Specifications Hinted: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.