Google Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; Expected to Launch in October

Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 July 2023 20:31 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to succeed the Pixel 7 Pro (pictured)

  • Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display
  • The phone is likely to be powered by Tensor G3 SoC alongside a Titan chip
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro could come with a 64-megapixel ultra wide camera

Google Pixel 8 series is expected to launch soon as successor to the Google Pixel 7 lineup which included the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. The upcoming series, like its preceding ones, is expected to launch with a base and a Pro model. A recent leak suggests the key specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro model, which is said to succeed the Pixel 7 Pro, which was released in October 2022 with a Tensor G2 SoC and 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) posted the expected key specifications of the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro in a tweet. The leak suggested that the phone will likely sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and could possibly run Android 14 out-of-the-box.

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be powered by an in-house Tensor G3 SoC paired with a Titan chip and 12GB of RAM. The leak suggests that the phone will launch in storage variants of 128GB and 256GB.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the handset is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 64-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The front camera is likely to be equipped with an 11-megapixel sensor. 

The phone is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. It is also likely to come with a temperature sensor, which had previously been reported to act as a contactless thermometer and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Currently, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 67,999 for its 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and is offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colour options.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
