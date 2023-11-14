Google is gearing up for its Black Friday deals in the US, bringing lucrative discounts to its wide lineup of products. Black Friday falls on November 24 this year, kicking off the holiday shopping season in the US. Most brands offer deep discounts on their products around this time and Google has already announced its Black Friday deals on its store, with a timer counting down to when users can avail them. Deals on the Google Store will go live on November 16, according to the company. The search giant is providing sizable discounts on its latest Pixel 8 series, the Pixel Tablet, and its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold, which launched earlier this year in May, gets a $400 discount to sell at $1,399, down from its retail price of $1,799, during the Black Friday sale. The Pixel Fold is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,092 pixels) OLED outer display that pairs with a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels).

The recently launched Pixel 8 series also gets discounted on Black Friday. The $699 base Pixel 8 gets a $150 price drop, selling at $549 on Google Store. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro gets a $200 discount to sell at $799. The older Pixel 7a, which came out in May, receives a discount as well, selling at $374 during Black Friday.

In addition to Google's handsets, the Pixel Tablet also receives a $100 discount to sell at $399. Launched earlier this year at the Google I/O event, the Pixel Tablet sports a 10.95-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) screen.

Google is also selling its wearables and audio devices at reduced prices as part of its Black Friday deals. The Pixel Watch and the Pixel Buds Pro both get a price cut of $80, selling at $199.99 and $119.99, respectively. The Pixel Buds A series, which usually sells at $99, can be bought for $59 on the Google Store, starting November 16.

Aside from its smartphones and wearables, a host of other Google devices like the Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Hub, and Nest Wi-Fi Pro, among others, will be sold at reduced prices as part of the company's Black Friday deals on its store. The offers go live on November 16 and users in the US can sign up for email updates and get an additional $10 discount on their next purchase. It's worth noting that these deals are only available on the Google Store to customers in the US.

