Huawei Watch Ultimate was launched by the company last week. The Chinese firm recently concluded its first major launch event of the year, which saw the announcement of its latest premium smartphone, the Huawei Mate X3, alongside its new flagship wearable, the Huawei Watch Ultimate. The latest smartwatch from the Chinese electronics manufacturer is claimed to have superior specifications than the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, with a more robust build. The latest wearable also has a submersion rating of up to 100m under water, positioning itself as an ideal smartwatch for divers. This smartwatch will compete with the Apple Watch Ultra and offerings from Garmin.

Huawei Watch Ultimate price, availability

The Huawei Watch Ultimate is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,300) and CNY6,999 (roughly Rs. 84,300) in China for the Expedition Black (rubber strap) and Voyage Blue (metallic strap) versions, respectively. The watch is currently available in UK, Europe, and China. Pricing and launch timelines for other markets are yet to be announced.

Huawei Watch Ultimate specifications, features

The Chinese electronics manufacturer announced the release of its latest wearable the Huawei Watch Ultimate through a post on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. The latest wearable from Huawei sports a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED circular display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It sports a zirconium-based liquid metal case and a hydrogenated nitrile rubber strap. The Huawei Watch Ultimate's bezel has a ceramic finish.

The device is backed by a 530mAh battery, which offers 14 days of use on a single charge for average users, according to the company. Meanwhile, active or heavy-duty users can get up to 8 days of usage between charges.

The device ships with a charger that is claimed to offer a full charge in 60 minutes. The wearable also supports Qi wireless charging. In terms of sensors, the smartwatch houses monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, and ECG measurements.

Huawei Watch Ultimate has been built to withstand extreme deep-sea pressure, boasting an ISO 22810 water resistance rating. It has also passed the EN13319 device equipment standard tests to ensure 24-hour 110-meter depth submersion or 10 ATM. The wearable features an Expedition mode that utilises dual-frequency five-system GNSS positioning capabilities to provide accurate mapping, according to the company.

