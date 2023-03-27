iOS 17, Apple's upcoming software update for its iPhone handsets, was previously leaked by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in January this year. However, just around three months after he predicted that the upcoming version of iOS would focus on bug fixes and performance enhancements, the analyst has suggested that the iOS 17 update could include new features aside from these improvements and tune-ups. Gurman states that the next major iOS update could also add support for several features that have been requested by many users.

In the latest version of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple had initially set out to work on iOS 17, it had intended to call it a "tuneup release", with a focus on fixing bugs and improving performance, rather than adding a host of new features. This was partly due to the hiccups the Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker faced with the iOS 16 update which added a number of new features but was plagued by missed deadlines, and a bug-filled start that took a lot of updates to address and fix.

Gurman states in his newsletter that Apple has decided to shift its strategy during the development process of the upcoming iOS 17 release. The update, which is codenamed Dawn, could feature several features that were requested by many of Apple's customers.

The upcoming software update is expected to be on demonstrated at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, sometime in June. New features expected on the latest operating system from Apple include a next-generation CarPlay experience that supports deeper integration with vehicle functions like air-conditioning and FM radio. Apple's digital voice assistant, Siri, is also expected to drop the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase in favour of just "Siri".

Apple may also allow users to install and use alternative app stores, something that the iPhone maker has been insistent on not allowing up to now. Sideloading has been an advantage that Android users famously mention as having an edge over Apple's operating ecosystem. iOS 17 is also tipped to feature support for Apple's AR/VR headset, which is currently in development and could be demonstrated by the company in the coming months.

