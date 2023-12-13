Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Meta Rolls Out ‘Look and Ask With Meta AI’ Feature on Ray Ban Smart Glasses, Announces Early Access Programme

Meta Rolls Out ‘Look and Ask With Meta AI’ Feature on Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, Announces Early Access Programme

Early access for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is available to customers in the US.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2023 16:23 IST
Meta Rolls Out ‘Look and Ask With Meta AI’ Feature on Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, Announces Early Access Programme

Photo Credit: Meta

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are available in the US, Canada, the UK, among other countries

Highlights
  • Meta smart glasses can identify objects, translate signs
  • Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with standard lenses are priced at $299
  • The smart glasses launched in September, alongside the Meta Quest 3
Advertisement

Meta is now allowing select customers to put on its pair of Ray-Ban smart glasses and try out new bespectacled AI-powered experiences as part of an early access programme. The Facebook parent has announced initial user tests for the smart glasses and intends to gather feedback on new features ahead of wider release. Meta is also introducing updates to improve the Ray-Ban smart glasses experience, which is powered by the Meta AI assistant, bringing smarter and more helpful responses.

Earlier this month, Meta announced a host of new features to its AI services across platforms. In an update to the same blog post on Tuesday, the company introduced a few new Meta Ray-Ban smart glass features. Those who sign up for early access can try out multimodal AI-powered capabilities, which allow the smart glasses to perceive visual information by looking and answering related queries.

According to Meta, its AI assistant on the glasses can take a picture of what you're seeing, either via voice command or the dedicated capture button. It can also come up with a witty caption for the photo. Users could pick up an object while wearing the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses and ask for information on the same, or look at a sign in a different language and ask the AI-powered glasses to translate it to English. The company, however, has warned users that its multimodal AI might make mistakes and will be improved over time with the help of feedback.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated the look and ask feature on the AI smart glasses in an Instagram post. In the video, taken from the first-person perspective from the glasses, Zuckerberg picks out a striped, dark shirt and asks Meta AI to suggest pants to go with it.

Additionally, Meta says it is rolling out Bing-powered real time information capabilities on Meta AI-powered smart glasses. “You can ask Meta AI about sports scores or information on local landmarks, restaurants, stocks and more,” the company said in its update.

The look and ask with Meta AI feature on the glasses takes a picture when prompted to “look” and delivers an audio-based response to the related query. Do note that all pictures taken and processed by AI are stored and used to train Meta AI and other Meta products, which would likely spark a privacy concern. Meta says that the information collected, used and retained will comply with Meta's Privacy Policy.

The early access programme is now live for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses owners in the US and interested users can enroll for the same on the Meta View app on iOS and Android. To sign up, tap the settings button in the bottom right of the Meta View app, swipe down and tap Early Access. You'd also have to make sure that the smart glasses and the Meta View app have received the latest update.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses were launched in September, alongside the Meta Quest 3 and other Meta products. The glasses are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform SoC and come with a 12-megapixel sensor, an LED light, and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with standard lenses are priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,999), while the pair with Polarized lenses and transition lenses cost $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and $379 (roughly Rs. 31,500), respectively. The glasses are available to buy in 15 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and European markets. Meta has not announced a launch date for the Indian market yet.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Meta AI, Meta Ray Ban Smart Glasses, Meta Smart Glasses, Ray Ban, Mark Zuckerberg, AI, Smart Glasses
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Messages for Individual and Group Chats
Warner Bros. and Tubi Partner to Bring DC Comics Movies to Streaming for Free in the US

Related Stories

Meta Rolls Out ‘Look and Ask With Meta AI’ Feature on Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, Announces Early Access Programme
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  2. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G Launched: See Price
  3. The Day Before Developer Announces Closure After Poor Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get These New AI Features
  5. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Tipped to Launch in India in January 2024
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Renders Leaked Online: See Design
  8. iPhone 16 Mockups Suggest Redesigned Camera Layout, New Buttons: See Here
  9. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  10. iQoo 12 Debuts as the First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Rolls Out ‘Look and Ask With Meta AI’ Feature on Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, Announces Early Access Programme
  2. India’s Crypto Action Awaits Analysis on Nation-Specific Characters and Risks: Finance Ministry
  3. Warner Bros. and Tubi Partner to Bring DC Comics Movies to Streaming for Free in the US
  4. WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Messages for Individual and Group Chats
  5. Google Working on Anti-Phishing Scanning for Deceptive Apps, May Arrive With Android 15: Report
  6. Apple Announces App Store’s Top Apps and Games of 2023: WhatsApp, JioCinema, BGMI, and More
  7. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Design Revealed in Official Render Ahead of Launch
  8. E3 Is Officially Dead After a Series of Failed Attempts at Reinvention
  9. iPhone 16 Prototype Mockups Hint at Redesigned Camera Layout, Modified Volume Buttons
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Profits as Price Correction Period Prevails Over Most Assets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »