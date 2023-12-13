All DC Comics movies, including The Batman, Wonder Woman and more, will be coming to Fox's ad-supported streaming service, Tubi. The catalogue will be available next year in the US, thanks to a new partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, which adds 10 new WB-branded Fast channels for easy access across the service. This is ideal for fans who are unwilling to pay the ever-rising monthly price for the Max streaming service — formerly, HBO Max — though they will get interrupted with advertisements. Some of the older titles like Batman, Batman Returns, and the Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies are now available on Tubi (US), alongside recent shows like Batwoman and Gotham.

“The addition of recent blockbuster movies and fan-favourite series from the DC library is a monumental offering for Tubi viewers,” Tubi CCO Adam Lewinson said in a press release. “We're so pleased to have such wonderful partners at Warner Bros. Discovery who are expanding the reach of their superhero franchise films and series that are destined to draw new audiences and fandoms with Tubi's highly engaged viewers.” On December 31, Tubi will also play host to Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, one of the longest-running TV series about the Kryptonian superhero. Meanwhile, 2024 will welcome newer movies including The Batman, Black Adam, Aquaman, both Wonder Woman movies, Ryan Reynolds-led Green Lantern, and Suicide Squad. For now, it appears that fresh entries won't be instantly making it to the service and there will be a waiting period between the initial theatrical release and Tubi availability.

Several animated movies such as Batman: Death in the Family, Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox, The Death of Superman, Son of Batman, and more will be coming to the streamer, later this month. Also joining are the Constantine live-action film starring Keanu Reeves, The CW's Swamp Thing series, and Stargirl. Of course, one can always rely on Max and Netflix for the content slate but if you can put up with ads, this is a great alternative. Tubi will also serve as a platform for the larger Warner Bros. Content, ranging between classic cinema, travel and adventure, romance, and horror flicks boasting popular entries like Annabelle, Stephen King's Doctor Sleep, and the Friday trilogy.

These changes come in the wake of a ground-up DC Universe restructuring, with James Gunn and Peter Safran helming the newly branded DC Studios, which aims to revitalise and chart a new course for films, TV shows, and animated series in the franchise. The first movie to kick things off will be Superman: Legacy starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/ Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Currently, there is no word on when the DC Comics and Warner Bros. catalogue will be coming to Tubi India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.