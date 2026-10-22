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Oura Ring 5 Launched in India With AI Health Features, Blood Pressure Tracking: Price, Specifications

The Oura Ring 5 is currently available for pre-order via Amazon and Croma retail stores across the country.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 14:58 IST
Oura Ring 5 Launched in India With AI Health Features, Blood Pressure Tracking: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oura

The ring is available in sizes 6 through 13 and ships with a size-specific charger

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Highlights
  • Oura Ring 5 features AI health tracking and a smaller design
  • An optional Oura membership is available for Rs. 599 monthly
  • The smart ring claims to deliver up to nine days of battery life
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The Oura Ring 5 was launched in India on Thursday as the latest model in the company's smart ring lineup. The successor to the Oura Ring 4 comes with a smaller design than its predecessor. As per the company, it comes with upgraded sensors, new health-tracking capabilities, and AI-powered wellness features. The Oura Ring 5 has two new activity features, which are claimed to help members understand how exercise impacts long-term cardiovascular health.

Oura Ring 5 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Oura Ring 5 in India starts at Rs. 39,900 for the Silver and Black variants. Its Gold, Deep Rose, Stealth, and Brushed Silver colourways cost Rs. 50,900. The smart ring is available in sizes 6 through 13 and ships with a size-specific charger.

The Oura Ring 5 is currently available for pre-order via Amazon and Croma retail stores across the country. Buyers can also subscribe to the Oura membership, which grants access to an additional set of features. It is priced at Rs. 599 per month.

Oura Ring 5 Features, Specifications

The Oura Ring 5 is claimed to be 40 percent smaller than the Oura Ring 4, courtesy of its lightweight titanium build. As per the company, the ring features a stronger physical vapour deposition coating that delivers improved scratch resistance. It ships with an IP68 rating alongside water resistance up to 100 metres.

The smart ring has a new signal architecture with low-profile sensor domes, upgraded LEDs, and 12 enhanced signal pathways. Oura claims this provides improved accuracy across different finger shapes and skin tones.

A notable new feature is Health Radar. As per the company, it is a proactive health-monitoring platform built on the existing Symptom Radar feature. It can continuously analyse biometric trends and currently includes Blood Pressure Signals and Nighttime Breathing monitoring. The former is said to detect trends associated with cardiovascular strain, while the latter offers a 30-day view of breathing disturbances during sleep.

Oura Ring 5 also supports Live Activity Tracking for monitoring workouts in real time through the Oura app. The company has also expanded its metabolic health features with GLP-1 Insights, designed for users taking GLP-1 medications.

Other new health and wellness features include Oura Health Records, which integrates clinical health data with Oura's sensor information, AI-enabled healthcare support through a partnership with Counsel Health, and an enhanced Advisor AI system that offers personalised health recommendations.

There is also a new Locate feature which, as the name suggests, can help users locate misplaced rings and charging cases. The new Data Deletion tool, meanwhile, can selectively remove specific periods of health data. Oura claims the Ring 5 can deliver up to nine days of battery life on a single charge, depending on the ring size and usage.

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Further reading: Oura Ring 5, Oura Ring 5 Price in India, Oura Ring 5 Specifications, Oura, Smart Ring
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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