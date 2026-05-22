The Oura Ring 4 was launched in 2024 with heart rate and temperature sensors and Smart Sensing technology, and the company seems to be preparing to launch Oura Ring 5 as a possible successor. There's no word from the company in terms of a launch timeline, but a new leak suggests it could arrive as soon as next week. The Oura Ring 5 is expected to be smaller than the Ring 4. It is likely to ship with the same health-tracking features as its predecessor. It could come in multiple colour options.

Oura Ring 5 Tipped to Debut on May 28

A leaked internal document shared on Reddit indicates that the Oura Ring 5 will be announced on May 28, and the pre-orders for the wearable will begin on the same day. Existing members are said to get early access to pre-orders, and the sizing kits will start shipping later. The wearable is then said to go official on June 4, and the deliveries will also begin on the same date.

The document describes the Oura Ring 5 as being “smaller and more comfortable” than the current Oura Ring 4. It is said to retain the health-tracking features and membership benefits of the Ring 4. It also hints at a portable size-specific charging case. Oura's charging case is designed specifically for each ring size. The charging case is claimed to recharge the ring up to four times on a single charge.

The leak includes a photo of the ring alongside the charging case, matching previously leaked renders. The upcoming model is expected to feature a slimmer and curved build. Earlier leaks suggested that the ring will be launched in a new Deep Rose shade, replacing the current Rose Gold variant. It is also said to be launched in matte black, silver, and gold colours.

The Oura Ring 4 was launched in the global markets in October 2024 with a starting price of $349 (roughly Rs. 29,300). It was launched in the Indian market in March this year, starting at Rs. 28,900. The smart ring is available in 12 sizes ranging from 4 to 15. The wearable has sensors to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, heart rate variability, movements and body temperature variations. It is claimed to offer up to eight days of battery life on a single charge. It uses Smart Sensing technology and is compatible with the Oura App.