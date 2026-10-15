Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale offers a wide range of smartwatches at great prices. These premium smartwatches are from big-name brands like Samsung, Garmin and Apple. Premium wearables like the Apple Watch Series 11 offer accurate health and sports tracking. Amazfit even offers offline maps, while Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 has blood-pressure monitoring. All these devices feature premium designs and come in a variety of case finishes and sizes. All of these devices also offer sharp AMOLED displays, but not all of them are smartwatches. With the festive season nearing, these smartwatches make great gifts for casual users for daily fitness tracking (including sleep tracking) and for the fitness crowd, thanks to their numerous sports and workout modes.

Here are some of the best deals on premium smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

As part of Amazon's Mega Festival Deal, the Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm) can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 34,499. The smartwatch is available in Jet Black, Rose Gold, Space Grey, and Silver Aluminium case finishes. The effective price includes a bank offer of up to Rs. 1,500, a cashback of up to Rs. 1,124. Buyers purchasing the wearable on EMI can also get up to Rs. 977 off.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm) can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 20,249. This effective price includes bank offers of up to Rs. 3,000, and instant cashback of up to Rs. 689. Those opting for an EMI purchase can also avail up to Rs. 1,284 on the smartwatch.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartwatch Deals

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Apple Watch Series 11 Rs. 49,900 Rs. 34,499 Buy now Garmin Vivoactive 5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 15,499 Buy now Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Rs. 45,999 Rs. 20,249 Buy now Amazfit Active Max Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,249 Buy now Garmin Forerunner 265 Music Rs. 52,990 Rs. 27,990 Buy now

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