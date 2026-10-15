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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartwatch Deals

Apple’s Watch Series 11 can be purchased for as low as 34,499 during the sale

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 October 2026 21:45 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartwatch Deals

The Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm) is available in a variety of finishes

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Highlights
  • These smartwatches offer premium designs with excellent durability
  • They offer advanced features for tracking training and recovery
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 also offers blood-pressure monitoring
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale offers a wide range of smartwatches at great prices. These premium smartwatches are from big-name brands like Samsung, Garmin and Apple. Premium wearables like the Apple Watch Series 11 offer accurate health and sports tracking. Amazfit even offers offline maps, while Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 has blood-pressure monitoring. All these devices feature premium designs and come in a variety of case finishes and sizes. All of these devices also offer sharp AMOLED displays, but not all of them are smartwatches. With the festive season nearing, these smartwatches make great gifts for casual users for daily fitness tracking (including sleep tracking) and for the fitness crowd, thanks to their numerous sports and workout modes.

Here are some of the best deals on premium smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

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As part of Amazon's Mega Festival Deal, the Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm) can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 34,499. The smartwatch is available in Jet Black, Rose Gold, Space Grey, and Silver Aluminium case finishes. The effective price includes a bank offer of up to Rs. 1,500, a cashback of up to Rs. 1,124. Buyers purchasing the wearable on EMI can also get up to Rs. 977 off.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm) can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 20,249. This effective price includes bank offers of up to Rs. 3,000, and instant cashback of up to Rs. 689. Those opting for an EMI purchase can also avail up to Rs. 1,284 on the smartwatch.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartwatch Deals

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Apple Watch Series 11 Rs. 49,900 Rs. 34,499 Buy now
Garmin Vivoactive 5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 15,499 Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Rs. 45,999 Rs. 20,249 Buy now
Amazfit Active Max Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,249 Buy now
Garmin Forerunner 265 Music Rs. 52,990 Rs. 27,990 Buy now
 
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Vibrant and bright display
  • Premium Design
  • Comfortable silicon straps
  • Accurate heart rate tracking
  • Built-in Google Gemini
  • AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Slow charging speed
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm) review
Strap Colour Graphite, Silver
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Display Type Super AMOLED
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Further reading: Amazon sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Apple Watch Series 11, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Garmin Vivoactive 5, Garmin Forerunner 265 Music, Amazfit Active Max
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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