The design of the Oura Ring 5 may be slightly refined compared to the current Ring 4 model.
Oura Ring 5 design details have surfaced online, offering an early look at the next-generation smart ring ahead of its anticipated launch next year. A new report points to subtle design refinements and changes to colour options, while also hinting at upgrades to the device's health tracking capabilities. While Oura is not expected to overhaul battery life or charging, the upcoming model may focus on improving sensors and overall usability, suggesting a more iterative update rather than a major redesign.
According to an Android Headlines report, Oura may introduce the Ring 5 in a new “Deep Rose” finish, replacing the existing Rose Gold option. This new colour is said to lean more towards a bronze tone rather than a gold tint. The ring is also expected to be available in matte black, silver, and gold.
The report added that the silver variant of the Oura Ring 5 may come in both glossy and brushed finishes, while the matte black version could be marketed as “Stealth.”
The design of the Oura Ring 5 may also be slightly refined compared to the current Ring 4 model. As per the leaked renders, the outer surface appears to be more curved, giving it a more traditional ring-like appearance. This change may also help reduce the chances of the ring scratching other devices, such as smartphones or tablets.
Oura is expected to continue using its existing charging system, which includes its standard charging dock as well as the more compact charging case designed for travel use. The current Oura Ring 4 offers around five to eight days of usage on a single charge, and the next model is expected to deliver similar endurance. Instead, the company is reportedly focusing on improving sensors and enhancing health tracking capabilities.
The report noted that Oura typically refreshes its smart ring lineup every three to four years rather than on an annual cycle. Based on this timeline, the Oura Ring 5 is expected to launch in late 2027.
The Oura Ring 4, introduced in the US in October 2024, started at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,300). However, it arrived in India only earlier this month, with a starting price of Rs. 28,900. It comes in 12 sizes, between 4 and 15.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement