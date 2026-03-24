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Oura Ring 5 Design, Colours Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in 2027

The design of the Oura Ring 5 may be slightly refined compared to the current Ring 4 model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 13:09 IST
Oura Ring 5 Design, Colours Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in 2027

Oura Ring 4 (pictured) arrived in India earlier this month

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Highlights
  • Oura could replace Rose Gold with a new Deep Rose finish
  • The device may launch with matte black, silver and gold options
  • Oura is likely to retain similar battery life and charging setup
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Oura Ring 5 design details have surfaced online, offering an early look at the next-generation smart ring ahead of its anticipated launch next year. A new report points to subtle design refinements and changes to colour options, while also hinting at upgrades to the device's health tracking capabilities. While Oura is not expected to overhaul battery life or charging, the upcoming model may focus on improving sensors and overall usability, suggesting a more iterative update rather than a major redesign.

Oura Ring 5 Leak Shows Curved Design, New Colour Options

According to an Android Headlines report, Oura may introduce the Ring 5 in a new “Deep Rose” finish, replacing the existing Rose Gold option. This new colour is said to lean more towards a bronze tone rather than a gold tint. The ring is also expected to be available in matte black, silver, and gold.

oura ring 5 android headlines inline Oura Ring 5

Oura Ring 5 leaked renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The report added that the silver variant of the Oura Ring 5 may come in both glossy and brushed finishes, while the matte black version could be marketed as “Stealth.”

The design of the Oura Ring 5 may also be slightly refined compared to the current Ring 4 model. As per the leaked renders, the outer surface appears to be more curved, giving it a more traditional ring-like appearance. This change may also help reduce the chances of the ring scratching other devices, such as smartphones or tablets.

Oura is expected to continue using its existing charging system, which includes its standard charging dock as well as the more compact charging case designed for travel use. The current Oura Ring 4 offers around five to eight days of usage on a single charge, and the next model is expected to deliver similar endurance. Instead, the company is reportedly focusing on improving sensors and enhancing health tracking capabilities.

The report noted that Oura typically refreshes its smart ring lineup every three to four years rather than on an annual cycle. Based on this timeline, the Oura Ring 5 is expected to launch in late 2027.

The Oura Ring 4, introduced in the US in October 2024, started at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,300). However, it arrived in India only earlier this month, with a starting price of Rs. 28,900. It comes in 12 sizes, between 4 and 15.

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Further reading: Oura Ring 5, Oura Ring 5 Design, Oura Ring 5 Colour Options, Oura Ring 5 Features, Oura Ring 4, Oura
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Oura Ring 5 Design, Colours Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in 2027
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