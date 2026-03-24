Oura Ring 5 design details have surfaced online, offering an early look at the next-generation smart ring ahead of its anticipated launch next year. A new report points to subtle design refinements and changes to colour options, while also hinting at upgrades to the device's health tracking capabilities. While Oura is not expected to overhaul battery life or charging, the upcoming model may focus on improving sensors and overall usability, suggesting a more iterative update rather than a major redesign.

Oura Ring 5 Leak Shows Curved Design, New Colour Options

According to an Android Headlines report, Oura may introduce the Ring 5 in a new “Deep Rose” finish, replacing the existing Rose Gold option. This new colour is said to lean more towards a bronze tone rather than a gold tint. The ring is also expected to be available in matte black, silver, and gold.

Oura Ring 5 leaked renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The report added that the silver variant of the Oura Ring 5 may come in both glossy and brushed finishes, while the matte black version could be marketed as “Stealth.”

The design of the Oura Ring 5 may also be slightly refined compared to the current Ring 4 model. As per the leaked renders, the outer surface appears to be more curved, giving it a more traditional ring-like appearance. This change may also help reduce the chances of the ring scratching other devices, such as smartphones or tablets.

Oura is expected to continue using its existing charging system, which includes its standard charging dock as well as the more compact charging case designed for travel use. The current Oura Ring 4 offers around five to eight days of usage on a single charge, and the next model is expected to deliver similar endurance. Instead, the company is reportedly focusing on improving sensors and enhancing health tracking capabilities.

The report noted that Oura typically refreshes its smart ring lineup every three to four years rather than on an annual cycle. Based on this timeline, the Oura Ring 5 is expected to launch in late 2027.

The Oura Ring 4, introduced in the US in October 2024, started at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,300). However, it arrived in India only earlier this month, with a starting price of Rs. 28,900. It comes in 12 sizes, between 4 and 15.