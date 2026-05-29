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Oura Ring 5 Launched With Smaller Design, AI Health Features, Blood Pressure Tracking: Price, Specifications

The Oura Ring 5 is built using lightweight titanium and is claimed to be 40 percent smaller than the Oura Ring 4.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2026 12:37 IST
Oura Ring 5 Launched With Smaller Design, AI Health Features, Blood Pressure Tracking: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oura

The ring is available in sizes 6 through 13 and ships with a size-specific charger

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Highlights
  • The Oura Ring 5 price is set at $399 for the Silver and Black variants
  • The smart ring will start shipping in global markets from June 4
  • It supports new health-tracking capabilities and AI-powered features
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The Oura Ring 5 was launched globally on Wednesday as the latest model in the company's smart ring lineup. As per the company, the wearable has a significantly smaller design compared to the Oura Ring 4 and comes with upgraded sensors, new health-tracking capabilities, and AI-powered wellness features. Alongside the Ring 5, Oura has also introduced several software features, including Health Radar, Blood Pressure Signals, Live Activity Tracking, GLP-1 Insights, and AI-powered health assistance.

Oura Ring 5 Price, Availability

In the US, the Oura Ring 5 is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the Silver and Black finishes. Gold, Stealth, Brushed Silver, and the Deep Rose variants are priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 47,600). The ring is available in sizes 6 through 13 and ships with a size-specific charger. Oura has yet to reveal availability details for the wearable in India, and how much it will cost in the country.

Customers can pre-order the wearable through Oura's website and select retail partners, including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Target, Walmart, and other international retailers.

The company has also introduced the Oura Ring 5 Charging Case, a standalone accessory priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 9,400). Oura Membership is offered separately at $5.99 (roughly Rs. 571) per month or $69.99 (roughly Rs. 6,600) annually.

Oura Ring 5 Features, Specifications

The Oura Ring 5 is built using lightweight titanium and is claimed to be 40 percent smaller than the Oura Ring 4. The ring also features a stronger physical vapour deposition coating for improved scratch resistance and has an IP68 rating alongside water resistance up to 100 metres.

As per the company, the Ring 5 is equipped with a new signal architecture with low-profile sensor domes, upgraded LEDs, and 12 enhanced signal pathways. This is claimed to provide improved accuracy across different finger shapes and skin tones.

A major new feature is Health Radar. Oura says it is a proactive health-monitoring platform built on the existing Symptom Radar feature. It can continuously analyse biometric trends and currently includes Blood Pressure Signals and Nighttime Breathing monitoring. The former is said to detect trends associated with cardiovascular strain, while the latter offers a 30-day view of breathing disturbances during sleep.

Oura Ring 5 also supports Live Activity Tracking for monitoring workouts in real time through the Oura app. The company has also expanded its metabolic health features with GLP-1 Insights, designed for users taking GLP-1 medications.

Other new health and wellness features include Oura Health Records, which integrates clinical health data with Oura's sensor information, AI-enabled healthcare support through a partnership with Counsel Health, and an enhanced Advisor AI system that offers personalised health recommendations.

There is a new Locate feature which, as the name suggests, can help users locate misplaced rings and charging cases. The new Data Deletion tool, meanwhile, can selectively remove specific periods of health data.

Oura says software features like Health Radar, Blood Pressure Signals, Nighttime Breathing, and GLP-1 Insights will be available in India starting June 2026 for users running the Oura app in English. Live Activity Tracking, Locate, and Data Deletion will roll out globally on June 4.

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Further reading: Oura Ring 5, Oura Ring 5 Price, Oura Ring 5 Specifications, Oura, Smart Ring
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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