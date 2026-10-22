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Google Cloud Adds GPT-6 Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, GPT-6 Luna Models to Model Garden

OpenAI models will soon be available in Google Cloud’s Gemini for business and Google Antigravity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 17:47 IST
Google Cloud Adds GPT-6 Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, GPT-6 Luna Models to Model Garden

Photo Credit: Google

GPT-6 Astra is designed for demanding work

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Highlights
  • Google Cloud has added OpenAI models to its Model Garden platform
  • The lineup includes GPT-6 Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, and GPT-6 Luna
  • Google Cloud said developers can switch between available models
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Google Cloud has added OpenAI models to its Model Garden platform. The latest update makes the new artificial intelligence (AI) models, including GPT-6 Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, and GPT-6 Luna, available to enterprise customers. Enterprise developers and businesses can now tap into OpenAI's newest frontier models, other first-party, third-party, and open models on a unified enterprise AI platform.

Google Cloud Adds OpenAI Models to Model Garden

In a blog post on Thursday, Google Cloud announced expansion of its enterprise AI platform. The company confirmed that the GPT-6 Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, and GPT-6 Luna are rolling out in private preview to select enterprise users in Google Cloud's model garden. More models are confirmed to be available soon in Google Cloud's model garden.

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"By adding OpenAI's newest models to the model garden, we are giving teams options across the full spectrum of enterprise workloads", said Google Cloud. It claimed that Google Cloud is now the only hyperscale cloud provider offering access to all three leading closed LLMs.

The addition of OpenAI's newest models to Model Garden lets businesses and developers access OpenAI models through Google Cloud's unified enterprise AI platform, alongside more than 200 first-party, third-party, and open models.

With this update, developers can build with these models through APIs and connect their local Codex CLI and Desktop workflows directly to the Gemini platform for inference. Google Cloud assured that it will soon bring OpenAI models to Gemini for business and Google Antigravity in the coming months.

The newly added models are designed for different tasks. The GPT-6 Astra is intended for demanding work across coding, computer use, professional tasks, and scientific research, while GPT-6.1 Sol is an affordable alternative with similar capabilities to Astra for agentic coding, computer use, and professional work. The GPT-6 Luna is a fast, cost-efficient model for everyday work at scale.

Google Cloud stated that developers can switch between available models depending on the requirements. The models will also be available through Google Cloud Marketplace. All usage is confirmed to appear on a single Google Cloud invoice.

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Further reading: Google Cloud, OpenAI, Google Cloud OpenAI Models, OpenAI Models, Google Cloud Model Garden
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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