Adobe Partners With Google Cloud to Integrate Frontier AI Models Across Its Platforms

Adobe announced its partnership with Google Cloud at the Adobe Max 2025 event.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2025 19:16 IST
Adobe Partners With Google Cloud to Integrate Frontier AI Models Across Its Platforms

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe and Google Cloud will work together to bring AI innovation to users globally

Highlights
  • Adobe will integrate Google’s Gemini, Veo, and Imagen models
  • Enterprise users can access them via Adobe GenStudio
  • They will also be able to customise the output via Adobe Firefly Foundry
Adobe and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership at the recently concluded Adobe Max 2025 event over the integration of the latter's artificial intelligence (AI) models. With this partnership, the San Jose, California-based software giant will bring Google's advanced and frontier AI models, including Gemini, Veo, and Imagen, to its large user base across Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Adobe Express, Premiere and more. Notably, the company also announced a partnership with YouTube at the event to create a dedicated Shorts editing space on the Premiere Pro app for iOS.

Adobe to Host Google's Latest AI Models on Its Platforms

In a press release, the software giant announced its partnership with Google Cloud and detailed its impact. For Adobe, the deal brings access to the Mountain View-based tech giant's frontier AI models via its multiple apps across mobile and desktop. On the other hand, Adobe's enterprise users will be able to access all of these models on Google's Vertex AI platform as well.

As per the announcement, creators using apps such as Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Express, and Premiere will now have access to Google's latest Gemini, Imagen for image generation, and Veo for video generation models. For enterprise customers, the integration goes further. Adobe Firefly Foundry and the Vertex AI platform will enable brands to train these models on their own data to produce on-brand content at scale, with Google committing that customer data will not feed its foundation models.

“By integrating Google's models directly into Adobe's trusted creative ecosystem, we're giving everyone, from creators and creative professionals to large global brands, the AI tools and platforms they need to dramatically speed up content creation and realise creative concepts that were previously impossible,” said Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud.

For individual creators, it means the tools they already use can become smarter and offer the flexibility of choice. For enterprises in markets like India, where localisation of content, rapid campaign creation and brand consistency are increasingly required, such an embedded AI capability could shift how marketing and creative teams operate.

Another facet of this collaboration is the two companies' joint go-to-market strategy. Adobe and Google Cloud will now work together to expand access to these models and new AI innovations to the global user base via go-to-market activities.

Abhigyan Modi, SVP, Document Cloud & Country Manager, Adobe India, said, “For India's fast-growing creator economy, these breakthroughs open an exciting new dimension — empowering creators and artists to harness world-class AI models within the industry's best creative tools, giving them greater freedom, control, precision, and speed to meet the growing demand for their content.”

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adobe, Google Cloud, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI models
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
