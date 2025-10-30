Google and Reliance announced a partnership in India on Thursday. As part of the collaboration, the two companies will offer Google's AI Pro plan, worth Rs. 35,100, with the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, free for 18 months to eligible Jio users. The Google AI Pro plan offers higher limits for generating images with Nano Banana and videos with Veo 3.1 models. Reliance and Google are also bringing Gemini Enterprise for Indian organisations. Google Cloud will act as Reliance Intelligence's go-to-market strategic partner in the country. Additionally, Reliance will get access to Google Cloud's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

Reliance and Google's Strategic Partnership

As part of Reliance Intelligence's strategic partnership with Google, the California-based tech giant announced that it will offer the Google AI Pro plan, which costs about Rs. 35,100 in India, free of charge to Jio Unlimited 5G plan users for 18 months. The company will initially roll out the plan to eligible users aged 18 to 25. The plan will later be available to other eligible users as well.

With the Google AI Pro plan, Jio users will get higher access to the Google Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model in the Gemini app. Additionally, they will also get access to higher limits for generating images with the Nano Banana model and videos with the Veo 3.1 model. Moreover, users will also be given “expanded access” to NotebookLM, which is Google's AI research tool.

Eligible Jio users will also get access to 2TB of Google Cloud storage, which can be used for Google Photos, Gmail, Google Drive, and WhatsApp chats backup on Android. They can activate the Google AI Pro plan from the MyJio app on their phones.

Apart from the Google AI Pro plan, the Indian conglomerate also announced that Google Cloud is now Reliance Intelligence's go-to-market strategic partner, bringing Gemini Enterprise to India.

On top of this, Reliance's new partnership with Google Cloud will also allow it to access the US-based tech giant's TPUs. The company claims this will allow organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models in India.