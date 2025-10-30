Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Reliance Users to Get Free Google AI Pro Access for 18 Months Worth Rs. 35,100 With Gemini, Veo Features

Reliance Users to Get Free Google AI Pro Access for 18 Months Worth Rs. 35,100 With Gemini, Veo Features

Reliance and Google Cloud are also introducing Gemini Enterprise for companies in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 October 2025 18:36 IST
Reliance Users to Get Free Google AI Pro Access for 18 Months Worth Rs. 35,100 With Gemini, Veo Features

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Bruce Mars

Reliance recently announced its partnership with Google to setup Jamnagar Cloud region

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Reliance and Google will bring Gemini Enterprise to India
  • Google Cloud will be Reliance Intelligence's go-to-market partner
  • Google's AI Pro plan will be available to io Unlimited 5G plan users
Advertisement

Google and Reliance announced a partnership in India on Thursday. As part of the collaboration, the two companies will offer Google's AI Pro plan, worth Rs. 35,100, with the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, free for 18 months to eligible Jio users. The Google AI Pro plan offers higher limits for generating images with Nano Banana and videos with Veo 3.1 models. Reliance and Google are also bringing Gemini Enterprise for Indian organisations. Google Cloud will act as Reliance Intelligence's go-to-market strategic partner in the country. Additionally, Reliance will get access to Google Cloud's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

Reliance and Google's Strategic Partnership

As part of Reliance Intelligence's strategic partnership with Google, the California-based tech giant announced that it will offer the Google AI Pro plan, which costs about Rs. 35,100 in India, free of charge to Jio Unlimited 5G plan users for 18 months. The company will initially roll out the plan to eligible users aged 18 to 25. The plan will later be available to other eligible users as well.

With the Google AI Pro plan, Jio users will get higher access to the Google Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model in the Gemini app. Additionally, they will also get access to higher limits for generating images with the Nano Banana model and videos with the Veo 3.1 model. Moreover, users will also be given “expanded access” to NotebookLM, which is Google's AI research tool.

Eligible Jio users will also get access to 2TB of Google Cloud storage, which can be used for Google Photos, Gmail, Google Drive, and WhatsApp chats backup on Android. They can activate the Google AI Pro plan from the MyJio app on their phones.

Apart from the Google AI Pro plan, the Indian conglomerate also announced that Google Cloud is now Reliance Intelligence's go-to-market strategic partner, bringing Gemini Enterprise to India.

On top of this, Reliance's new partnership with Google Cloud will also allow it to access the US-based tech giant's TPUs. The company claims this will allow organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models in India.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google AI Pro, Google, Reliance, Reliance Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, Google Cloud, Gemini Enterprise
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Instagram Lite vs Instagram: Differences Explained

Related Stories

Reliance Users to Get Free Google AI Pro Access for 18 Months Worth Rs. 35,100 With Gemini, Veo Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Reliance Offers Free 18-Month Google AI Pro with Gemini, Veo to Jio Users
  3. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, and More
  4. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India in November With This Chipset
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With These Notable Upgrades
  7. How to Claim 18 Months of Free Google AI Pro Access on the MyJio App
#Latest Stories
  1. Take-Two CEO Says AI Won't Be 'Very Good' at Making a Game Like Grand Theft Auto
  2. Reliance Users to Get Free Google AI Pro Access for 18 Months Worth Rs. 35,100 With Gemini, Veo Features
  3. Meta’s VR Headsets and AI Glasses Cost the Company $4.4 Billion in Q3 2025
  4. iQOO Neo 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Launches Cocoon, a Decentralised AI Project on TON
  6. Hedda (2025) Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With Upgraded Chipset, Camera, and AI Features
  8. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones
  9. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  10. Samsung Wallet Updated With UPI Onboarding and Support for Biometric Payments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »