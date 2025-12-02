Amazon launched the preview of its new AWS Interconnect service on Monday. The new Amazon Web Service (AWS) tool is a multicloud service that will help customers establish private links between different cloud services. The preview is being rolled out in phases and is presently available in select “AWS Regions”. Amazon has partnered with Google's cloud division to offer the cross-cloud connectivity solution to customers. The tech giant will onboard partners in the coming months. Moreover, in the public preview phase, customers will be able to create a preview 1Gbps connection at no additional cost.

Amazon's AWS Interconnect Preview is Rolling Out in Phases

In a blog post, the US-based tech giant announced the preview of the AWS Interconnect, a multicloud service, which is claimed to provide “high-speed private connections" to various cloud service providers. The company is initially launching the service in partnership with Google Cloud, and plans to eventually onboard more partners, like Microsoft Azure in 2026.

The AWS Interconnect tool will also fulfil customers' “interoperability requirements” when they are migrating applications from one cloud platform to another. Additionally, it aims to eliminate complexities that arise when users are “managing global multi-layered networks at scale”. However, with AWS Interconnect, they will be able to establish a private, “secure” and “high-speed” network connection, which has a dedicated bandwidth.

Customers will also be able to quickly and easily link various AWS networking services, like AWS Transit Gateway, AWS Cloud WAN, and Amazon VPC, to other cloud service providers with the help of AWS Interconnect. The tech giant claims that this process could otherwise take weeks or months. Currently available in five AWS Regions as a preview, customers can enable the multicloud tool using the AWS Management Console.

Service providers can choose to adopt the same using the open API package on GitHub, Amazon said. The blog post added that customers can establish a preview 1Gbps connection per user at no extra cost during the public preview. Meanwhile, after being generally available, the preview connections will be removed by the tech giant from the respective accounts. The pricing for AWS Interconnect will be revealed ahead of the general rollout.