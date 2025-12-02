Technology News
English Edition

Amazon's AWS Interconnect Preview Announced With Support for Private Links Between Cloud Services

A preview of Amazon’s AWS Interconnect multicloud service is presently available in five regions.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 11:51 IST
Amazon's AWS Interconnect Preview Announced With Support for Private Links Between Cloud Services

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon's AWS Interconnect service is currently being rolled out in phases

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AWS customers will be able to establish private cloud links
  • AWS is initially partnering with Google Cloud
  • Amazon multicloud service is available in five AWS Regions
Advertisement

Amazon launched the preview of its new AWS Interconnect service on Monday. The new Amazon Web Service (AWS) tool is a multicloud service that will help customers establish private links between different cloud services. The preview is being rolled out in phases and is presently available in select “AWS Regions”. Amazon has partnered with Google's cloud division to offer the cross-cloud connectivity solution to customers. The tech giant will onboard partners in the coming months. Moreover, in the public preview phase, customers will be able to create a preview 1Gbps connection at no additional cost.

Amazon's AWS Interconnect Preview is Rolling Out in Phases

In a blog post, the US-based tech giant announced the preview of the AWS Interconnect, a multicloud service, which is claimed to provide “high-speed private connections" to various cloud service providers. The company is initially launching the service in partnership with Google Cloud, and plans to eventually onboard more partners, like Microsoft Azure in 2026.

The AWS Interconnect tool will also fulfil customers' “interoperability requirements” when they are migrating applications from one cloud platform to another. Additionally, it aims to eliminate complexities that arise when users are “managing global multi-layered networks at scale”. However, with AWS Interconnect, they will be able to establish a private, “secure” and “high-speed” network connection, which has a dedicated bandwidth.

Customers will also be able to quickly and easily link various AWS networking services, like AWS Transit Gateway, AWS Cloud WAN, and Amazon VPC, to other cloud service providers with the help of AWS Interconnect. The tech giant claims that this process could otherwise take weeks or months. Currently available in five AWS Regions as a preview, customers can enable the multicloud tool using the AWS Management Console.

Service providers can choose to adopt the same using the open API package on GitHub, Amazon said. The blog post added that customers can establish a preview 1Gbps connection per user at no extra cost during the public preview. Meanwhile, after being generally available, the preview connections will be removed by the tech giant from the respective accounts. The pricing for AWS Interconnect will be revealed ahead of the general rollout.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon AWS Interconnect, AWS Interconnect, Multicloud, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Could Launch Alongside Wider Variant Listed in GSMA Database: Report
Amazon's AWS Interconnect Preview Announced With Support for Private Links Between Cloud Services
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10-Inch Display at This Price
  3. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
  4. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  5. OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
  6. Redmi 15C 5G Confirmed to Launch With 6,000mAh Battery and This Chip
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline, Battery Capcity Leaked
  8. Instagram Could Soon Limit the Number of Hashtags Used in a Post
  9. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Could Be Available on This OTT Platform
  10. Amazon's New Tool Creates a Link Between Cloud Service Providers
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Reportedly Testing a Three-Hashtag Limit on Posts for Content Discovery
  2. Amazon's AWS Interconnect Preview Announced With Support for Private Links Between Cloud Services
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Could Launch Alongside Wider Variant Listed in GSMA Database: Report
  4. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Android 16
  5. iPhone SE, iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (Second Generation) Added to Apple's Vintage and Obsolete Products List
  6. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 to Launch at Bengaluru Keynote; Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10-Inch Inner Display, 5,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  9. Scientists Warn Southern Ocean Could ‘Burp’ Stored Heat, Delaying Global Cooling for 100 Years
  10. New Gravitational-Wave Signal May Reveal Primordial Black Holes Born After the Big Bang
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »