Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to use its cloud service infrastructure to power a new version of Siri. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to introduce a chatbot version of Siri, which will be more capable and feature-rich. This is said to be separate from the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Siri that is said to arrive this spring alongside the iOS 26.4 update. The iPhone maker is also said to use Google's AI chips for the Siri chatbot.

Siri Chatbot Could Run on Google Cloud

According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant could look beyond its on-device chipsets and Private Cloud Compute servers for a future version of Siri that will act like a chatbot. Details about this Siri chatbot recently surfaced, and is said to be able to have back-and-forth conversations, image generation, on-screen content analysis, and completing certain on-device tasks.

However, it appear that the iPhone maker is planning to use Google's cloud services to power the AI-powered Siri chatbot. The Bloomberg report claims that Apple is currently in discussions with the company to run the future version of Siri's compute on Google Cloud. This would make sense since it is said that the chatbot's brain will be a custom Gemini AI model, which is as performant as Gemini 3.

One of the reasons Apple is reportedly considering using third-party infrastructure to power Siri is because of the ongoing global RAM shortage. It is said that the company has not secured enough memory chips to build out its AI data centres, and is forced to rely on cloud partners to provide the processing bandwidth. This would also mean that Siri will be powered by Google's tensor chips, which power its data centres.

Apple is reportedly also considering partnering with multiple cloud providers in different markets. This decision is said to be partially influenced by government policies, and partially to reduce reliance on a single company. The report claims that in China, the tech giant could collaborate with Alibaba's cloud services to power certain Apple Intelligence features.

The company's approach of focusing on partnerships to fill the gaps in its AI ambitions is said to come from Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. According to The Information, the executive has taken a cautious approach towards AI, limiting the spendings and reckless hiring of talent to build out its AI features.