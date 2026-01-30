Technology News
  Apple Says Gemini Powered Siri Will Use Private Cloud Compute Ahead of Apple Intelligence Feature Expansion

Apple Says Gemini-Powered Siri Will Use Private Cloud Compute Ahead of Apple Intelligence Feature Expansion

Apple has yet to reveal how many iPhone users currently have access to Apple Intelligence features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 10:48 IST
Apple Says Gemini-Powered Siri Will Use Private Cloud Compute Ahead of Apple Intelligence Feature Expansion

Apple is continuing its own internal artificial intelligence development

Highlights
  • Apple will continue in-house AI work alongside the Gemini partnership
  • Apple declines to share deal terms or Apple Intelligence adoption figures
  • Gemini-based Siri features are expected to roll out later this year
Apple has confirmed that the next generation of Siri will be powered by Google's Gemini models, while continuing to operate on-device and through Apple's Private Cloud Compute, according to comments made during its fiscal Q1 2026 earnings call on Thursday. Executives addressed questions around the partnership but avoided disclosing financial terms, emphasising privacy, long-term collaboration and Apple's parallel in-house AI efforts. The company also declined to share adoption metrics for Apple Intelligence or comment on its impact on iPhone sales and upgrades.

Apple's Next-Gen Siri Will Rely on Google's Gemini Models

During the call, Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh addressed questions about the recently announced partnership between Apple and Google, though they declined to share financial details or the terms of the agreement.

Cook clarified that the collaboration is intended to unlock new user experiences while maintaining Apple's privacy standards, noting that Apple will continue to process intelligence directly on devices and through its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure.

Cook also explained that while Apple is continuing its own internal artificial intelligence development, those efforts will not replace or interfere with the Gemini partnership. He said the personalised version of Siri is being developed as a collaboration with Google, directly addressing speculation that Apple's in-house models might eventually supplant Gemini.

When discussing Apple Intelligence more broadly, Cook said Apple is focused on integrating intelligence across the operating system in ways that feel personal and private, and that this approach creates value across Apple's products and services. He added that Apple is satisfied with its collaboration with Google.

However, Cook and Parekh declined to comment on how many iPhone users currently have access to Apple Intelligence features, or whether those features are influencing device sales or upgrade behaviour.

Earlier this month, Apple and Google said Apple selected Gemini as the foundation for its next-generation AI after evaluating multiple options, with the models set to power more contextual and personalised Siri features across iPhone, iPad and Mac. The companies also confirmed that a more personalised version of Siri will roll out later this year.

Apple Says Gemini-Powered Siri Will Use Private Cloud Compute Ahead of Apple Intelligence Feature Expansion
