  Google Releases 'Daily Listen' AI Generated, Personalised Podcasts via Discover Feed: Report

Google Releases ‘Daily Listen’ AI-Generated, Personalised Podcasts via Discover Feed: Report

The new ‘Daily Listen’ feature currently appears to be limited to beta testers in the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2025 13:11 IST
Google Releases 'Daily Listen' AI-Generated, Personalised Podcasts via Discover Feed: Report

Photo Credit: Google

The Google feature reportedly shows the full-text transcript of the audio podcast

Highlights
  • Users will reportedly have to activate the feature via Search Labs
  • Daily Listen is currently only available in select regions
  • The AI feature is said to generate up to five-minute-long podcasts
Google has reportedly released Daily Listen, a new experimental artificial intelligence (AI) feature that can generate a podcast-style audio overview based on a user's Discover feed. The feature is currently to be available in the Android and iOS versions of the Google app in select regions. To be eligible for the feature in said locations, users will need to sign up to Google's Search Labs and activate it. Notably, the AI-generated audio overviews are said to be similar to the ones generated by the company's NotebookLM platform.

Google's Daily Listen Feature Rollout Appears to Be Limited

9to5Google reports that the experimental AI feature was rolled out to users on Wednesday. The tool can be accessed via the Google app for Android and iOS. Daily Listen's availability appears to be limited to a single country. Beta testers in the US can try out the feature, but it is unclear if the AI tool is currently available elsewhere.

Several reports have confirmed the presence of the feature, but Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to see it on the app or Search Labs, despite being enrolled in the beta programme. It appears to be unavailable in India at the moment.

google daily listen android authority Google Daily Listen

Google Daily Listen
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

Daily Listen appears underneath the search bar on the Google app for eligible users, according to the report. A screenshot of the feature shows it inside a coloured tile with rounded corners, which can be tapped to open a full-screen interface, with a Gemini sparkle icon. This indicates that the tool is powered by the tech giant's in-house AI model.

The feature reportedly uses data from the users' Discover feed and search activity to understand the news topics they might be interested in. Then, it is said to create a daily summary of the top news stories from those topics and turn the text into a podcast. The entire process is said to not require the user to enter any prompt, and the process is handled by the AI automatically.

Additionally, the full-text transcript of the podcast is visible on the screen and can be read along, based on the screenshot. Users are reportedly also shown related news articles that they can click on to gain more context behind the news. Notably, since it is an experimental feature, the AI might not be accurate in picking the right topics and news articles.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Google Daily Listen, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google app, Android, iOS
Google Releases ‘Daily Listen’ AI-Generated, Personalised Podcasts via Discover Feed: Report
