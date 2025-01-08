Technology News
English Edition
  Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement

Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement

Affected Pixel 4a owners can apply for one of the appeasement options until January 8.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 18:40 IST
Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement

Pixel 4a runs on Android 13

  • Google is offering an update to Pixel 4a phones this week
  • Some Pixel 4a phones may face charging issues after receiving update
  • Impacted devices are eligible for battery replacements or cash
Google announced the Pixel 4a back in 2020, which reached its software end cycle with the Android 13 update. Now, Google confirmed that it is releasing an update to Pixel 4a units this week. The software update will address the battery performance stability of the old Pixel smartphone. In certain Pixel 4a phones the software update will reduce available battery capacity and reduce charging performance. Google is also offering compensation for affected users.

As per Google's support page for the Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program, the smartphone manufacturer will roll out an automatic software update for Android 13 to all Pixel 4a devices starting January 8 in order to improve the stability of the battery's performance. Google states that for certain models, the software update reduces available battery capacity and impacts charging performance. 

Google Provides Appeasement Options for Affected Pixel 4a Owners

"After the software update is downloaded, your device will restart automatically to apply the update. For some devices (Impacted Devices), the update includes new battery management features to improve the stability of your battery's performance, so the battery may last for shorter periods between charges" said Google. Users of Impacted Devices may notice other changes like reduced charging performance or changes to the battery-level indicator.

All Pixel 4a units will get the update but only a few may experience a decline in their battery performance. Given the reduced battery capacity, Google says affected Pixel 4a users can claim a free battery replacement. If you are not opting for a free battery swap, you can choose between a one-time $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) payment or a $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) credit toward a new Pixel phone from Google's online store.

Affected Pixel 4a owners can apply for one of the appeasement options until January 8. Battery replacement service is available at walk-in repair centres in India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Singapore. Mail-in repair is available for customers in the United States. Battery replacement is only available in eligible locations and while battery supplies last. 

Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
